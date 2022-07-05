ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deadly Illinois parade shooting

By CNN
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Travis Caldwell, Kelly McCleary, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne...

keyt.com

KEYT

Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic filed papers Thursday asking the state Supreme Court to block a new law that bans most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week. The clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is at the center of the recent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

Michigan panel wants details on Great Lakes oil tunnel plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan regulatory panel wants more information on Enbridge Energy’s plan to drill an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. The state Public Service Commission delayed a decision Thursday on the Canadian company’s request for a permit to run a section of its Line 5 through the proposed tunnel. The commission says it doesn’t have enough details on tunnel engineering and safety risks. The 69-year-old pipeline carries oil through northern Michigan and Wisconsin to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. One section crosses the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYT

GOP push to defeat Whitmer threatened by candidates’ baggage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican primary for Michigan governor is shaping up as a battle of whose personal baggage is the least disqualifying. In an otherwise favorable election year for Republicans, the spectacle surrounding the Aug. 2 contest could hobble the party’s effort to defeat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a politically consequential state., the Republican candidates include someone charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and a businessman accused in court of using racial slurs and sexually harassing employees. Another candidate acted in low-budget horror pictures and still another hawked supplements he falsely claimed treated COVID-19. Republicans say Whitmer is still vulnerable given inflation and her ties to President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings are low.
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYT

Georgia’s Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate. The Georgia Democrat’s campaign for governor swamped Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in the two months ended June 30. She raised $22 million in the period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp. Abrams is nearing $50 million raised since starting her campaign in December. Kemp has raised a total of $31 million. Abrams now has more cash on hand than Kemp for the first time this campaign. That includes $6.3 million raised by a special Abrams leadership committee before she officially became the Democratic nominee in May. The Abrams campaign argues it must outspend Kemp to overcome his advantages as the incumbent.
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Quiet summer weather expected through the weekend

Temperatures are warming again slightly Friday. The coast will be in the 70s on the Central Coast, 70s to low 80s on the South Coast, and inland in the 80s to 90s. The marine layer will be smooshed back with some offshore trends. Grab your sunscreen as clearing will be quicker. Conditions will stay slightly above average on Saturday and Sunday with high pressure continuing to build. No heat advisories are expected.
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

Temperatures warming through the weekend

Temperatures will warm a few degrees in some areas on Thursday. The coast will stay in the 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s. The marine layer will stick to coastal areas in the morning before clearing out faster with some offshore trends. Another round of weak sundowner winds will hit the Southwest Coast.
TEXAS STATE

