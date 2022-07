NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be receiving $750,000 in ARPA funds after reaching an agreement with Madison County. On Wednesday, the Madison County commissioners met with staff members from North Fork Area Transit to announce the approval of ARPA funds. The funds will be a one-time donation of $750,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and be used to help North Fork Area Transit to establish office space and bus storage. The agreement will also set up flex routes into other cities across Madison County. Commissioner chairman Troy Uhlir said since the funding is coming from ARPA, taxpayers will not have to worry about being levied for this donation.

