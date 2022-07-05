Early Amazon Prime Day TV deals are here—save hundreds at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With just about a week to go until Amazon Prime Day 2022, online shoppers are revving up to score big savings on some big-ticket items. The best TVs usually come with big price tags thanks to eye-catching imagery display, built-in features and stylish designs. We've tested the best screens on the market and today, you can get one of those quality screens on sale at major outlets including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

The best Prime Day TV deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Prime Day TV deals you can shop today, including a compact screen from TCL and a Reviewed-approved screen from LG.

TCL 32-Inch 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $134 (Save $15) Hisense 55-Inch U7G Series ULED Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $500 (Save $349.99) Samsung 50-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (Save $100) LG 55-Inch OLED G1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart evo TV at B&H Photo for $1,296.99 (Save $700) LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $1,599.99 (Save $300)

Whether you’re shopping for a TV to improve your gaming experience or need to get a budget-friendly screen, there are plenty of fantastic Prime Day TV deals to shop today. They vary in size, price and features so you can find just the right one to fit your home.

You can take a peek at all the best Prime Day TV deals on Reviewed-approved screens and more below.

The best Samsung TV Prime Day deals

Samsung makes tons of high-quality TVs and one of our favorites is the Samsung QN90A, which you can get at Best Buy in a 50-inch size for $100 off at $1,099.99. We named the QN90A as the best TV for bright rooms thanks to its Neo QLED display technology that makes a brighter, more color-rich picture with tight contrast control. Shop more Samsung Memorial Day TV deals below.

Samsung 43-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $299.99 (Save $30)

Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV at Walmart for $377.99 (Save $60)

Samsung 50-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $379.99 (Save $20)

Samsung 50-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Amazon for $427.99 (Save $22)

Samsung 32-Inch Class The Frame QLED LS03 Series HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $497.99 (Save $30)

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K UHD HDR 12x Smart TV at Walmart for $997.99 (Save $302)

Samsung 65-Inch Q70A 4K Smart QLED UHD TV at Crutchfield for $997.99 (Save $100)

Samsung 50-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (Save $100)

The best TCL TV Prime Day deals

We've found TCL TVs to be some of the most affordable TVs on the market. The best the brand has to offer is the TCL 5-Series, available in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $429.99—a $120 discount from its $549.99 list price. Our testers found the 5-Series offered deep black levels and decent contrast for such an affordable TV. It also includes a smart platform from Roku (our favorite streaming device).

TCL 32-Inch 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $134 (Save $15)

TCL 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV at Walmart for $168 (Save $81.99)

TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $232 (Save $26)

TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $278 (Save $171.99)

TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $429.99 (Save $120)

TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $429.99 (Save $70)

TCL 70-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV at Best Buy for $499.99 (Save $100)

TCL 75-Inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 8K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $2,499.99 (Save $200)

The best Hisense TV Prime Day deals

Hisense may not be as ubiquitous as other brand names like Samsung, but its line of TVs features great technology to make your home movie night all the better. The best of the bunch in our opinion is the U8G 4K ULED Android TV, which you can get at Best Buy in its 55-inch size at $699.99 thanks to a $50 price cut. When we tested the U8G, its quantum dot technology and backlight made for an incredibly bright display along with HDR color.

Hisense 40-Inch Class H55 Series Android Smart TV at Best Buy for $189.99 (Save $20)

Hisense 43-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV at Best Buy for $256.99 (Save $13)

Hisense 55-Inch U7G Series ULED Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $500 (Save $349.99)

Hisense 65-Inch U6G Series ULED 4K Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Best Buy for $522.99 (Save $27)

Hisense 55-Inch Class U8G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (Save $50)

The best LG TV Prime Day deals

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. Just in time for Prime Day, you can get a 65-inch model at Amazon for 36% off at $1,596.99.

LG 43-Inch Class UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $279.99 (Save $30)

LG 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P Smart TV at Walmart for $396.99 (Save $203)

LG 70-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P Smart TV at Best Buy for $599.99 (Save $50)

LG 70-Inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (Save $200)

LG 55-Inch OLED A1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $946.99 (Save $353)

LG 55-Inch OLED G1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart evo TV at B&H Photo for $1,296.99 (Save $700)

LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,596.99 (Save $903)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial you can sign up for ahead of Prime Day and you can find out which membership you qualify for here.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Set your clocks because the deals officially start at 3:00AM ET on Tuesday, July 12. More deals are expected to go live throughout the day, so keep your eyes peeled for top-rated TVs that go on sale during the event.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

You can find TV screens on sale at a number of different outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers like Amazon, Walmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts are even on the best TVs we've ever tested, including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console.

