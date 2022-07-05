ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Southern California Ports See Cargo Containers in Search Mode to Find Warehouse Space

By Deborah Belgum
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ku6XL_0gVZJwHA00
A ship steams into Pier 300 of the Port of Los Angeles. Courtesy: Port of Los Angeles Nick Souza

The warehouse problem in Southern California is much like the freeway system, with one big traffic jam after another.

Even if a trucker were able to quickly snatch a cargo container off of the docks at the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex, the question is where to put it. It’s like solving a jigsaw puzzle. Truck yards are full. Docks are full. Warehouses are full.

“There are 20 million pairs of tennis shoes coming across the water right now,” said Matt Schrap, chief executive officer of the Harbor Trucking Association, whose members pick up cargo at the ports. “We have no place to put them.”

Not helping are the number of empty containers clogging the decks waiting to go back to Asia. There are so many empties that ocean carriers are sending over “sweeper vessels” across the Pacific Ocean to collect them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMyQX_0gVZJwHA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFu4u_0gVZJwHA00

In addition, rail yards are extremely backed up. In May, a cargo container at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which sit next to each other, waited at a terminal an average of 11.3 days to be transported to the rail yards. That is close to the all-time dwell record of 11.8 days in June 2021 and up from 3.3 days in December, according to the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.

Cargo being collected by trucks are sitting at terminals for 5.34 days, which is considerably better than the recent high of 8.37 days seen in November. Historical averages are 3.3 days.

Complicating the congestion problem is the contract negotiation between the longshore workers and their employers. Merchandise shippers were worried that if no agreement was reached by the July 1 deadline, there might be work slowdowns, a lockout or even a strike.

That didn’t happen. Without much fanfare, that date came and went. The two sides on July 1 said they would continue to negotiate without a temporary contract extension for the 22,000 members of the International Longshore Workers Union, who work at 29 West Coast ports. They are negotiating with the Pacific Maritime Association, which represents 70 companies and terminal operators employing the workers.

“They weren’t planning to reach an agreement by the first of July and will continue to work on negotiating,” said Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation, which has been closely following the talks.

But people are still concerned. “This ILWU thing is hanging over everyone’s head,” said Schrap of the Harbor Trucking Association.

He noted the Biden administration has been very proactive in getting the two sides to move forward in their negotiations. The president met with the two sides on June 10 when he was visiting the Port of Los Angeles. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh has been checking in weekly with the negotiators.

But Schrap said the ILWU workers are basically in the “catbird seat” because they toiled through the pandemic and feel they need a good contract. Now, they are the glue holding the supply chain together as peak season arrived a few months earlier than normal, in late May for the back-to-school and holiday seasons.

In the longshore worker negotiations, ILWU salaries are always on the table. According to the PMA, the average wage for a full-time longshore employee was as much as $195,000 a year, and ILWU members pay nothing for medical insurance. But the longshore workers pointed out that last year the shipping industry posted EBIT [earnings before interest and taxes] profits of $190 billion, according to Drewry, a maritime research consultancy in London. Dock workers would like a salary increase.

One of the traditional sticking points in these negotiations has been automation. The terminal operators are pushing for it, but the longshore workers have been fighting it because they believe automation will lead to fewer jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiKLG_0gVZJwHA00
Pier E at the Port of Long Beach. Courtesy: Port of Long Beach

While the negotiations have been going on, major U.S. retailers and manufacturers who got burned with weeks of delivery delays in 2021 are looking for alternatives to send cargo to the Southern California ports.

Shipping delays have been very costly, too. In its first quarter for fiscal 2022, Gap Inc. revealed it paid $170 million to have goods airfreighted into the U.S.

Deckers Brands, a footwear company based in Goleta, California, was on the hook for an extra $100 million in freight costs last year to ship its Ugg, Teva, Sanuk and Hoka brands, it noted in its annual report.

Levi Strauss & Co. said in its fourth-quarter earnings results ending Nov. 28 that supply chain issues cost the San Francisco company about $50 million.

To fix the problem, many clothing companies and retailers have altered their shipping plans this year. Robert Krieger, a customs broker who is president and chief executive of Krieger Worldwide in Long Beach, California, said many of his clients decided to bring goods in earlier than normal because of port delays and the longshore workers’ contract negotiations.

It is no accident, he said, that the ports of New York/New Jersey and Savannah, Georgia, have been particularly busy. “It’s like that Waze app that tells you how to navigate the streets,” Krieger said. “When traffic is busy, you get off the freeway, get on surface streets and move your cargo to the East Coast.”

Despite past problems, the Southern California ports are making progress. On Jan. 9, there were 109 vessels anchored or floating off the coast waiting for berths. On Tuesday, there were 24 containers in line.

Ship traffic has been helped by a new container vessel queuing system, called Pacific Maritime Management Services, set up in November to manage the vessel traffic to the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, which account for 42 percent of all U.S. container traffic.

Last year, it was a free-for-all for berths. Whoever arrived first and crossed the 20-nautical-mile line was put on a waiting list for a dock. Now container ships are assigned into an arrival queue based on when they depart their last port. “Before everyone just steamed over from Asia as fast as they could, hoping to get a slot, but there weren’t enough slots, and they couldn’t unload their ships fast enough,” said Schrap of the trucking association. “Now, they are metering it more efficiently.”

Despite the container congestion problems at the two Southern California ports, cargo continues to arrive in record levels because the region is densely populated with some 24 million customers waiting for all those clothes, shoes, washing machines and computers to be unloaded.

Last year, the two Southern California ports processed nearly 20 million 20-foot containers — an all-time high. That’s up 17 percent from 2019. This year, they may even exceed that number. “You’ve got every ship deployed in the waterborne architecture of these trade lanes, and there’s more cargo than there is ship space,” admitted Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. “The amount of cargo coming in will continue to be a pinch point.”

FOR MORE ON THE SUPPLY CHAIN FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

What Happened With the Supply Chain in 2021?

Comments / 51

Sanzo Moriyama
1d ago

Only going to get worse for Our Governor of California. Since he thinks it’s great idea to play around with the Governor of Florida instead of doing his job.

Reply(3)
24
Curiosity Zoo
2d ago

Most my trucker friends won't even work in California. He said in order to go pick up the cargo he has to put a $30k part on his exhaust.

Reply(22)
15
Nimue
1d ago

Ca needs to get their 💩 together...One messed up state...If you can do it wrong CA is your state

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

How to Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Viral ‘Glazed Donut’ Nails

Hailey Bieber is making waves in the beauty industry not just for her newly launched Rhode Beauty brand, but also for her now-viral “glazed donut” nails. The model debuted the nail look, which is a sheer white chrome-finished design, at May’s Met Gala and has become her go-to style of late. Bieber’s manicure has since gone viral on social media with users recreating the style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Princess Diana Was the Original Influencer

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It would have been Princess Diana’s 61st birthday on Friday. A rare oil sketch of the late princess is going up at Masterpiece London Art Fair from Thursday to July 6. The painting by Nelson Shanks, whose subjects have included Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II and Margaret Thatcher, was sold for $201,600 in January.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos Princess Diana still has currency — more than ever before. She’s been the...
CELEBRITIES
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
New Jersey State
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
City
Goleta, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
thecentersquare.com

Largest pork packer leaving California

(The Center Square) – Another company is leaving California, this time the largest pork packer in the U.S. Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced it is closing its Vernon, California, facility and reducing its hog production in the western U.S. region, citing as its reason the “escalating cost of doing business in California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Amazon cancels or delays plans for at least 16 warehouses this year

After spending billions doubling the size of its fulfillment network during the pandemic, Amazon finds itself in a perilous position. In the first quarter of 2022, the e-commerce giant reported a $3.8 billion net loss after raking in an $8.1 billion profit in Q1 2021. That includes $6 billion in added costs — the bulk of which can be traced back to that same fulfillment network.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses#Container Ships#The Warehouse
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Fire: US State Government Issue Mandatory Evacuation Orders as Wildfire Spreads Across Southern California

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued by local authorities, as a wildland fire is growing in size at the Angeles National Forest in Southern California. Members of the law enforcement are reportedly conducting a door-to-door approach to impose the measure as the wildfire threatens the Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Eater

This ‘Landmark’ Northern California Restaurant Is Closing After 87 Years

Since the mid 1930s, there’s been a small cream-colored building in West Sacramento where hungry passersby could find homemade food served by the Palamidessi family. But by the end of the year that legacy will come to an end. According to a post on the Club Pheasant restaurant website, the Palamidessi family plans to close their longstanding restaurant in the coming months. “The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses,” the post reads in part. “Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support and understanding.”
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
WWD

WWD

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy