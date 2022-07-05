ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron protests continue one week after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

By Tawney Beans and Abbey Marshall, Akron Beacon Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LSt8_0gVZJgOm00

AKRON, Ohio – Akron's downtown was largely empty by the time a 9 p.m. curfew began Monday one night after pockets of violence shattered days of peaceful protests.

The recent killing of Jayland Walker, who was shot 60 times by Akron police on June 27, has sparked days of passionate demands for justice and police reform. Many of those arrested during protests made video court appearances Tuesday.

There were "no significant incidents" and no arrests overnight, Akron police said Tuesday, after reporting 50 arrests from early Monday.

Jayland Walker police shooting:What we know — and still don't know

The scene was peaceful about 7:30 p.m. Monday as about 75 people gathered at the Justice Center.

"We're tired of being murdered," said MJ Ross, an 18-year-old Akron resident. "We will escalate if our demands are not met."

Those demands, issued by the Freedom Black Led Organizing Collaborative, or BLOC, group on Saturday, include prosecuting the involved officers and installing dash cameras in every police vehicle.

Ross said they are looking for nonviolent ways to increase pressure on the city, but said they will not "lay down and take it."

Police surveilled the scene from a nearby rooftop as other officers inside geared up. Protesters taunted the cops on the roof.

Seven seconds of shooting:What 13 police bodycam videos show in Jayland Walker's death

As darkness drew nearer, protesters were increasingly disgruntled about the impending curfew.

Around 8:15 p.m., one organizer gave a final warning to the crowd.

"Anyone who does not feel comfortable getting arrested, this is your chance to leave," he told the crowd. Several others passed out notecards with information for a bail fund and a lawyer.

The crowd began to splinter as about half of them left. Others passed out makeshift shields constructed from a steel barrel lid and cardboard.

"What's one night in jail when we're already in cages?" asked 23-year-old Winter Carter. "As a Black woman, I already move through the world with a target on my back."

By 9 p.m., the crowd had totally dispersed.

Despite an empty High Street, about 50 officers in riot gear stepped outside the justice center and lined up for several minutes before returning inside at the time of curfew.

One officer made an announcement that any non-media professionals needed to vacate the area or they would be subject to arrest.

The curfew remained in place Tuesday for downtown from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Protesters march to mayor's house

Earlier in the day, protesters marched to the home of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. The group of at least 100 people, including some who were armed, were watched by a large law enforcement presence.

Protest organizers said two activists were arrested and they were making plans to bail them out of jail once the march came to an end.

The protest was organized by The Freedom Black Led Organizing Collaborative , a local organization that aims to build Black political power and to equip the Black community with capacity-building tools.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Akron City Councilwoman Reacts to Police and Protestors Activity in Akron

Jordan Miller speaks with Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley about the interaction between police and protestors in Akron. protest continue in the city after the death of Jayland Walker Multiple videos and arrests went viral including big names in national protests. Councilwoman Mosley gives her thoughts on the videos, police activity, and how change can be made.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shooting victims found after car accident on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two shooting victims were found inside a car on I-71 Southbound Wednesday evening. According to officials, the driver crashed near W. 25th Street around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the male passenger and the male driver were...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Newsweek

Jacob Blake's Father and Breonna Taylor's Aunt Arrested by Akron Police

Jacob Blake's father and Breonna Taylor's aunt were reportedly arrested while protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio. Protests have been taking place in Akron since Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed by officers in a hail of gunfire following a pursuit in the early hours on June 27. Police later confirmed Walker was unarmed and released video footage of the shooting, fueling further outrage.
AKRON, OH
10TV

Former police officer weighs in on death of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Body camera footage from Akron Police officers in the shooting of Jayland Walker is being heavily scrutinized so 10TV spoke with a former police officer about this situation. In the video, you can hear eight officers fire at Walker for at least six seconds. The initial...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Reform#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this luggage thief?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of the theft that took place on June 26 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Police said that the woman entered the airport and stole luggage from a carousel. The suspect arrived in a black...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

Coroner identifies man killed outside Youngstown nightspot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed during a shooting in the parking lot of an event center in Youngstown. Marquan White, 25, was shot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center, located at 914 E. Midlothian Blvd., according to the coroner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

524K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy