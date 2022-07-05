Akron protests continue one week after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio – Akron's downtown was largely empty by the time a 9 p.m. curfew began Monday one night after pockets of violence shattered days of peaceful protests.

The recent killing of Jayland Walker, who was shot 60 times by Akron police on June 27, has sparked days of passionate demands for justice and police reform. Many of those arrested during protests made video court appearances Tuesday.

There were "no significant incidents" and no arrests overnight, Akron police said Tuesday, after reporting 50 arrests from early Monday.

The scene was peaceful about 7:30 p.m. Monday as about 75 people gathered at the Justice Center.

"We're tired of being murdered," said MJ Ross, an 18-year-old Akron resident. "We will escalate if our demands are not met."

Those demands, issued by the Freedom Black Led Organizing Collaborative, or BLOC, group on Saturday, include prosecuting the involved officers and installing dash cameras in every police vehicle.

Ross said they are looking for nonviolent ways to increase pressure on the city, but said they will not "lay down and take it."

Police surveilled the scene from a nearby rooftop as other officers inside geared up. Protesters taunted the cops on the roof.

As darkness drew nearer, protesters were increasingly disgruntled about the impending curfew.

Around 8:15 p.m., one organizer gave a final warning to the crowd.

"Anyone who does not feel comfortable getting arrested, this is your chance to leave," he told the crowd. Several others passed out notecards with information for a bail fund and a lawyer.

The crowd began to splinter as about half of them left. Others passed out makeshift shields constructed from a steel barrel lid and cardboard.

"What's one night in jail when we're already in cages?" asked 23-year-old Winter Carter. "As a Black woman, I already move through the world with a target on my back."

By 9 p.m., the crowd had totally dispersed.

Despite an empty High Street, about 50 officers in riot gear stepped outside the justice center and lined up for several minutes before returning inside at the time of curfew.

One officer made an announcement that any non-media professionals needed to vacate the area or they would be subject to arrest.

The curfew remained in place Tuesday for downtown from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Protesters march to mayor's house

Earlier in the day, protesters marched to the home of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. The group of at least 100 people, including some who were armed, were watched by a large law enforcement presence.

Protest organizers said two activists were arrested and they were making plans to bail them out of jail once the march came to an end.

The protest was organized by The Freedom Black Led Organizing Collaborative , a local organization that aims to build Black political power and to equip the Black community with capacity-building tools.