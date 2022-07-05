ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale early with a Nordstrom credit card

By Lucy Lazarony
 2 days ago
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts soon and if you get a Nordstrom credit card you’ll be able to access all the best deals before the sale is open to the public on July 15. And, if you sign up for a card today, new Nordstrom cardholders will also get a $60 bonus note that can be used for future purchases.

The $60 bonus note is available to shoppers who apply for a new Nordstrom card and purchase at Nordstrom on the same day. That is a tempting, immediate bonus, but it expires on July 5th, so today is your last day to take advantage of this deal. And for those die-hard Nordstrom customers, you’ll get a chance to shop early for the big Nordstrom anniversary sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a yearly event offering discounts on men's and women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, fragrances and home goods. Brands featured in the sale include: Barefoot Dreams, Estée Lauder, Madewell, Nike, UGG, and Zella.

With your new Nordstrom card, you’ll also earn at least two points per dollar spent on the card at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Trunk Club stores. So you’ll earn rewards points on your new card as well.

Nordstrom has two types of cards, a Nordstrom retail card, which can only be used at Nordstrom stores, and a Nordstrom Visa credit card, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

With a Nordstrom Visa, you’ll earn one point per dollar when you shop anywhere that takes Visa cards, in addition to the rewards points you earn shopping at Nordstrom. The Nordstrom Visa also comes with no foreign transaction fees, so it is a good card to take with you on your next overseas trip.

The Nordstrom card you receive is based on your credit history. If your credit is good, you’ll have a better chance of being approved for a Nordstrom Visa. Applicants without stellar credit may still be eligible for the Nordstrom retail card. The interest rates on both Nordstrom cards are on the high side. So you’ll want to pay your Nordstrom card in full each month to avoid getting hit with heavy finance charges. Shop wisely.

Applying and getting approved for either card will get you early access to the anniversary sale.

How soon is the early access? New Nordstrom card members will have early access to the Nordstrom anniversary sale beginning July 9, six days before the sale starts for the public.

Nordstrom card members are automatically enrolled in the Nordy Club, which grants status levels based on the amount they spend at Nordstrom. New cardmembers automatically begin at the Influencer status, the lowest spending level. Cardmembers who spend more are at higher status levels, Icon and Ambassador, and these Nordstrom customers get access to the anniversary sale at earlier dates. Nordstrom customers with Icon status can begin shopping the Anniversary Sale on July 6, and customers with Ambassador status can access deals on July 7.

