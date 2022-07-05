ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Girl makes history as part of HS duo that won fishing championship: 'You can do anything'

By Damon Brooks Jr.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

It was a scorching sunny afternoon in June at the High School Fishing National Championship in Florence, Alabama, when Fallon Clepper used her St. Croix Mojo rod to make history alongside her partner on Pickwick Lake.

Seventeen-year-olds Clepper and Wyatt Ford won the annual tournament June 25 with a three-day total of 39 pounds and 9 ounces — a victory that earned them four-year college offers totaling $180,000 each among other money prizes. With 236 boats competing, their margin of victory was by 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

Fallon became the first female to win the high school national championship. With the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23, she was hoping to inspire the next generation of girls and others to get into the sport.

“I hope that me being the first girl (to make history) gave other girls an opportunity to go out there and see that you can do anything,” Clepper said. “So I hope that I can encourage girls to get out there and start fishing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177p8v_0gVZJa6Q00
Fallon Clepper and Wyatt Ford hoist their trophies after a winning performance at the National High School Fishing Championship in Florence, Alabama. (Joe Sills/Major League Fishing)

The high school fishing national championship is a competition comprised of teams from the United States and several other countries. Each team features three people to a boat, with two being high school fishing anglers and the other their adult captain or coach. The goal is to have the greatest three-day total in weight of bass fish captured.

The chemistry between Clepper and Ford was forged by the people who know them best — their parents, who were long-time friends and reconnected during Clepper and Ford's freshman year at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery, Texas.

“We were at 'Meet the Teacher' (our) freshman year and I was walking out of the classroom,” Clepper said. “Then I asked him if he had a partner and he said no."

After some initial hesitance from Ford, he realized his choice was a simple one.

“We’re very successful because we both like to fish different styles,” Ford said. “Whenever you’re fishing, if both people are fishing the same style, like let’s say we’re both throwing moving baits and the fish don’t want that? Then you’re not going to catch as many fish.”

The two have developed a love for catching bass fish since they were children, and their backgrounds have made them one of the most talented tandems in the country.

Clepper's love for fishing developed at an early age with her father, Julian, who also a competitive fisherman. She began competing competitively when she was 11 and won numerous events and qualifying tournaments.

She fondly remembers a Tuesday night when she was 14 years old at nearby Lake Conroe in Montgomery County, Texas, with her dad. That's when she caught the heaviest fish in her young career.

“I ended up catching my personal best, which is an (11 pounds, 6 ounces) and it was really a memorable experience,” Clepper said.

Ford got a later start to his fishing career, as he began trying the sport when he moved to his new house in Montgomery, Texas, in 2014 when he was 8 years old. He was intrigued to start fishing when he noticed a pond across the street from his home, and then later joined the fishing team in high school.

The soft-spoken fisherman follows Major League Fishing champion Jacob Wheeler for his influence on young anglers and ability to create valuable content on social media for his fans

“I really like Jacob Wheeler because he has a really big presence with the youth today. With his YouTube channel and everything else that he does, he has a very large presence, and I like that.” Ford said.

Both athletes navigated different routes to get to their elite level and their ability to work cohesively has paid dividends for their success as a team.

The tandem has advanced to the 2022 MLF Championship Nov. 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Guntersville, Alabama. The top prize is a Phoenix 518 Pro boat with 115-horsepower Mercury outboard.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Girl makes history as part of HS duo that won fishing championship: 'You can do anything'

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Burned park playground equipment replaced at Decatur park

Vickie Swopes' grandson will finally be able to enjoy all of the playground equipment at Jesse Lewis Smith Park on Somerville Road after some equipment sustained fire damage earlier this year, apparently from vandals. Maintenance workers Gene Hart and Ernie Downs spent most of Wednesday replacing five fire-damaged parts of...
DECATUR, AL
BET

Alabama State Football Linebacker Awysum Harris Found Dead

Awysum Harris, a standout high school football player from Decatur, Ala., who was preparing for his second year at Alabama State was found dead in his dorm room, the university announced Sunday (July 3). According to WHNT, a statement from the school reveals Harris, 20, died from “natural causes.” He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Montgomery, TX
Education
City
Florence, TX
Local
Alabama Education
State
Texas State
City
Montgomery, TX
Florence, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Education
themadisonrecord.com

Group locates graves of Revolutionary War veterans

An organization marking local gravesites of people who fought in the Revolutionary War came across a name among the war’s veterans about a year ago: John Menefee, the first judge in what became Morgan County. But that created a separate dilemma for the the Tennessee Valley Sons of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Extreme heat continues with the chances for a few strong storms

The Heat Advisory has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lincoln, Limestone, and Madison Counties through Friday evening as the extreme heat continues. After hitting 100 in Huntsville for the first time since 2019 yesterday, we will have several more opportunities to hit the century mark this week. Our forecast high is 99 today, but keep in mind that forecast factors in all of North Alabama. Higher elevations will reach 97-98 while metro areas could reach 100-101.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Fishing Tournament#Title Ix#Highschool
radio7media.com

Crash Damages Florence Business

A FLORENCE BUSINESS WAS DAMAGED TUESDAY EVENING AFTER A VEHICLE CRASHED THROUGH THEIR FRONT WINDOWS. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A 2013 HYUNDAI ACCENT CRASHED INTO BOB WALLACE APPLICANCE ON FLORENCE BOULEVARD AROUND 7:30. THE 31-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

City of Florence to Conduct Public Meeting Regarding Veterans' Drive Corridor

THE CITY OF FLORENCE WILL BE CONDUCTING A VETERANS’ DRIVE CORRIDOR STUDY ON THURSDAY AT 5:30 AT THE BROADWAY RECREATION CENTER LOCATED AT 300 NORTH BROADWAY STREET IN FLORENCE. HE VETERANS DRIVE CORRIDOR SERVES A MULTITUDE OF ROLES INCLUDING A GATEWAY INTO THE CITY, ACCESS TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER, AND HOME TO MANY LONG-TIME RESIDENTS.
FLORENCE, AL
wvtm13.com

Headstone donated for grave of one-time slave in Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. — The grave of a one-time slave in north Alabama now has a marker 70 years after he died. Ike Coffee's obituary stated he was a former slave and had worked in a family home in Florence for 65 years helping raise 10 children. He died at age 95.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Two homes in Cullman receive makeovers from Community Action Partnership of North Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) implemented their NeighborWorks program at two homes in Cullman this week. Candy Ayers, CAPNA’s director of Homeownership Services, said, “We serve five counties now including Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan, and we just picked up Winston and Marion Counties. In Decatur, for the past six years, we’ve done a block makeover where we take the whole block and tidy up, landscape, pressure wash, paint and whatever else needs to be done. “We’ve been wanting to come to Cullman, but it was really hard to find homeowners because the houses that needed it most are rentals,...
CULLMAN, AL
wtva.com

Missing man's dog found in Alcorn County

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning, July 6. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog named Buddy is back with the family of Wade Davis. Davis was out walking his dog on June 22 when...
WAFF

Morgan County patriot’s grave gets makeover

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - John Menefee’s grave sits on a quiet hill in the middle of the Decatur woods. Menefee defied the British during the American Revolution. When Alabama became a state, he served as the first judge of Cotaco County, now known as Morgan County. His burial spot...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

524K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy