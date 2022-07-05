ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Weekend lightning-sparked fires kept ODF busy in Southern Oregon

By Mike Zacchino
KDRV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thunderstorms that appeared over Southern Oregon this past weekend sparked seven fires in Jackson and Josephine counties. ODF personnel are currently engaged only on the Skookum Creek Fire, the largest start of the weekend. Earlier today, ODF released the following synopsis of fire activity from the holiday weekend....

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 7/7 – SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point, Medford Water Commission Says It Is Working To Fix Strange Smell And Taste To Tap Water

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT, Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT), and detectives...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Oregon Department of Forestry lightning detecting methods

EAGLE POINT, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry has many ways to spot lightning-caused fires. This becomes vital when thunderstorms are rolling in. With recent fires that were started by a strike of lightning, ODF has the ability to spot smoke in remote areas. Their detection center is set up with monitors for employees to keep an eye out for any columns of smoke. This tool helps ODF allocate the correct resources in a more strategic way.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

NUMEROUS SMALL FIRES SPARKED FROM WEEKEND LIGHTNING

Firefighters with the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District were kept busy over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, following a thunderstorm that rolled through Jackson County on Saturday and Josephine County on Sunday. An ODF release said in all, seven fires have resulted from lightning strikes so far. One...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Wolf Creek, OR
Ashland, OR
Government
Josephine County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
County
Jackson County, OR
Jackson County, OR
Government
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here is the Day 1 clue for the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative released the first clues Wednesday for the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data

Juliet Grable and her husband bought their house near Ashland in 2014. The property is surrounded by trees, and the two were familiar with southern Oregon’s dry summers, so they were aware that they’d be subject to wildfire risks. “Anyone who’s lived here for any amount of time and is paying attention knows,” she said. […] The post New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ASHLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Southern Oregon#Odf#The Skookum Creek Fire
ijpr.org

Historic Ashland resort could host psychedelic retreats if approved by voters

The Synthesis Institute bought the historic Buckhorn Springs Resort last year, in hopes of hosting therapeutic psilocybin retreats starting in 2023. The therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. But, on Tuesday, Jackson County commissioners voted to let local residents decide whether to allow psilocybin-related business take place in the county. The November vote will only apply to unincorporated parts of Jackson County, which includes the location of Buckhorn Springs.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH IN OREGON ON HIGHWAY 38

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (July 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. The preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Out of Control Van, July 5

An out of control van struck several people and vehicles attending a Fourth of July event in Harbor Monday, July 4, resulting in the death of a 38-year old female from White City in Southern Oregon. Witnesses reported the van’s driver, identified as 66-year old Paul Armenta, of Brookings, appeared as if he had passed out behind the wheel. The Econo van went through the crowd striking several people including Hiedei Bailey. Three were transported to the hospital; however, Bailey was pronounced deceased. The other two were treated. The van also struck a couple of parked RVs. The investigation is continuing.
WHITE CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
kbnd.com

Deadly Weekend For Oregon Mountains

BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
BEND, OR
KDRV

JMET raid destroys 3.5 tons of processed illegal marijuana in Wolf Creek

More than 40,000 illegal marijuans plants and 3.5 tons of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed Wednesday in Wolf Creek, Oregon. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant on two address on. Frontage Road and Speaker Road. Numerous greenhouses and indoor grow facilities were discovered during the raid....
WOLF CREEK, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIREFIGHTERS CATCH MULTIPLE SMALL FIRES FOLLOWING THUNDERSTORMS

Firefighters with the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District worked into early Sunday morning following thunderstorms that rolled into the Rogue Valley Saturday afternoon. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said of eight reports of fire, crews were able to confirm and locate three of them. The largest was stopped...
ASHLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy