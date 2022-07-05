ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Reddick Showcased Versatility at Road America That Could Make Him NASCAR’s Next Big Star, but Still Has a Problem to Overcome

By Jacob Mayer
 2 days ago
Tyler Reddick got his long-awaited first NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday at Road America and displayed once again an ability to run well at a variety of tracks that could serve him quite well in the future. Reddick had never previously won a NASCAR road-course race, but two of...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Richard Childress
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

