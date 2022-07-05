ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is AEW CEO Tony Khan Related to WWE President Nick Khan?

By Tim Crean
 2 days ago
AEW CEO Tony Khan and WWE president Nick Khan are arguably the two most powerful people in pro wrestling in 2022 but are they related? The post Is AEW CEO Tony Khan Related to WWE President Nick Khan? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure...

stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar’s First Words To Vince McMahon Revealed

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most recognizable stars in all of professional wrestling, and he has a look that strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents. When Lesnar first joined WWE it was clear that he impressed Vince McMahon as he was quickly pushed to the top of the card.
WWE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
PWMania

Ric Flair Reacts to Being Added in WWE Opener, Thanks Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been reinstated in the WWE programming signature opening video. During the fallout from ViceTV’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” last year, Flair was removed from the open. He was re-added to the opening video on Monday’s RAW episode.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Dynamite Results – July 6, 2022

We’re back to the normal show this week and that could mean more than a few things. In this case it means that we are going to be seeing Jon Moxley defend the Interim World Title against Brody King, which should be a heck of a fight. Other than that, it is time to build towards Ring Of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor later this month. Let’s get to it.
ROCHESTER, NY
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker And Goldberg Headline WWE On A&E Schedule For July

WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg headline the July 2022 schedule for WWE’s newest round of programming on A&E. Earlier this year, it was announced that WWE and A&E had signed a multi-year expansion to their original programming partnership to produce “more than 130 hours” of new content.
WWE
ClutchPoints

The Pinnacle’s members are doing great in AEW without MJF

When MJF put together The Pinnacle, hand-selecting the duo of FTR to team up with himself, Sean Spears, and Wardlow, it was a shot to the bow of AEW‘s hierarchy. With The Elite in disarray and The Inner Circle running court as the unquestioned top faction in the promotion, MJF’s decision to turn on his odd-couple friendship with Chris Jericho was supposed to be a gamechanger, with the unit becoming the sort of belt-monopolizing entity that AEW never really had at one time. Sure, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had some overlap in their title runs, with them even wrestling a match together as a trio with gold around each of their waists, but the ‘The Elite’ faction had long fallen apart, with “Hangman” Adam Page kicked out of the unit, and the backstage drama between the BTE squad and Cody Rhodes a story that will eventually be immortalized in a book, documentary, or even podcast.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Tony Khan On AEW Possibly Doing A Crossover Show With WWE

Tony Khan has shown from day one that he’s open to working with other wrestling promotions as AEW has opened its doors to talents from NJPW, NWA, Impact Wrestling and more. AEW and NJPW recently put on a joint pay-per-view that was dubbed Forbidden Door, and it seems that the show was a success.
WWE
Yardbarker

Tony Khan details Claudio Castagnoli's signing, Claudio's backstage reaction after Blood and Guts

During a recent interview on Robbie Fox's "My Mom's Basement" podcast, AEW's Tony Khan talked about the details of signing Claudio Castagnoli:. "Claudio is also one of the world's best wrestlers and we're very fortunate he was available," Khan said. "I called Claudio on Thursday, June 2nd in LA. We clearly had been hit by an injury bug. I wasn't sure how long CM Punk was going to be out, but I knew he wasn't going to be back immediately, and I was concerned about Bryan Danielson. He would go on to have really a few good weeks where he was feeling pretty great, but I wanted to have a contingency plan in case Bryan Danielson didn't come back. If he did come back, then I figured I have a great top star for Ring of Honor, somebody that is one of the biggest stars in the history of Ring of Honor, and really somebody who's very closely associated with all the great things about that company.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE Said to Be “Satisfying and Growing Their Fanbase” With the Current Product

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com spoke about current statistics for WWE, including attendance, television viewership, and merchandise, on a episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. “The one thing that was really notable to me is the WWE stuff was generally pretty decent. It was up a little bit, most of the shows. There’s a big one in Houston, very big advance for a TV taping. The (Madison Square) Garden’s up. Most of the shows are up. AEW, most of them are down a little bit, most of the recent ones. The debuts obviously have been huge – the Detroit debut was very strong, obviously Los Angeles debut couldn’t have been better. But the cities that they’re going back to, they are down. The AEW stuff to me is kinda understandable when most of the top guys are out of action right now. There’s so many injuries, so that’s gonna hurt a little bit. But WWE being up was interesting to me. Almost across the board, whatever they are doing… another interesting thing about that is they’re up (and) one of their biggest drawing cards Roman Reigns is not even on these shows other than Nashville (SummerSlam), which is doing pretty well. Whatever it is, there’s definitely an upswing in interest in the product, for whatever reason. So that was kind of an interesting thing to see.”
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Reacts to the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Event

Jim Ross discussed the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event on his podcast Grilling JR. “I thought that [Forbidden Door] was exceptional. It was long, that was maybe a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off and that, to me, is where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation … We had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys put on spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay, who’s a much better wrestler than is Orange Cassidy, but we saw Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match, so what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Griff Garrison Comments On Working With MJF In AEW

Though MJF may not be in the good graces of some at AEW, others have had rather positive experiences with the self-proclaimed Salt of the Earth. While on “TheA2theK Wrestling Show,” one half of AEW tag team the Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison, commented on working with MJF while in AEW.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: A Complete Timeline of Vince McMahon's Ongoing Investigation

Vince McMahon is currently under investigation by the WWE Board of Directors over allegedly paying millions of dollars to a former employee in order to keep his affair with her a secret. News of the investigation first dropped via a report from The Wall Street Journal on June 15, but the events that led up to the investigation go back several years before that. Below is a complete timeline of events surrounding the investigation, which we will continue to update as more information is made available.
WWE
ComicBook

Tony Khan Confirms Wrestler Injury From AEW Blood and Guts

Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio this week and addressed Santana's status following last week's Blood and Guts match. The tag team wrestler was mere moments removed from entering the cage before hitting an Uranage that caused his knee to buckle. He spent the remainder of his time in the match up against the cage wall and was quietly helped up the entrance ramp as the match continued. Claudio Castagnoli won the match for his team, but Santana was obviously absent as they celebrated on the cage's roof.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on the WWE NXT Creative Team

WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels continues to be in charge of the entire WWE NXT 2.0 brand. According to PWInsider, the NXT 2.0 creative team continues to report to Bruce Prichard, the Senior Vice President of WWE and Executive Producer of RAW/SmackDown, who is now also serving as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, while Michaels is in charge of the entire brand.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on OVW’s New Deal with Netflix

Filming for Ohio Valley Wrestling’s upcoming Netflix reality series has already begun, and the agreement may have repercussions for other professional wrestling companies. It was revealed in late May that OVW was in discussions for a pro wrestling reality series with a significant streaming service. The streaming partner was later revealed to be Netflix.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Wardlow Big Rig’s Scorpio Sky for the AEW TNT Championship

Heading into the post-Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan had a decision to make in regards to his promotion’s TNT Championship belt. On one hand, he could keep the belt on Scorpio Sky, the talented former tag team performer who signed with AEW well before they had a television contract, and give him the proper title run he’d largely been robbed of after suffering an injury during his match with Dante Martin in Ontario, California mere miles away from his hometown of Los Angeles that kept him out of the ring for a month.
WWE
