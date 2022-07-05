ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

Seemingly Normal House For Sale In Ohio Has Prison Cells Next To Kitchen

By Taylor Linzinmeir
700WLW
700WLW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZVz2_0gVZIwJN00
Photo: Getty Images

If you're in the market for a new home, you may be familiar with the website Zillow. On the site, you can browse homes, take virtual tours, find an agent in your area— and discover some very interesting listings near you. In fact, a recent listing for a home in Celina, Ohio , caught our eye... But not because of the high ceilings and the wood floors.

At first glance of the house located at 117 North Brandon Avenue, everything seems fairly normal. The $275,000 home, which was built in 1972, features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also boasts an indoor swimming pool, sauna and full bar area. Oh yeah, and a couple of prison cells.

The cells are equipped with iron doors and two bunks each. The exact specs of the cells aren't listed, but they appear to be pretty standard ( as far as jail cells go ). Conveniently, they're also located right off the family room next to the kitchen. It's unclear as to why the prison cells are there in the first place, but the realtors claim it's a chance to "own a piece of Celina history."

Ryan Stackhouse , who's marketing the home, gave Newsweek a little insight into the strange "bonus rooms."

"Although there is no definite reason why the jail cells are located in the home, it is believed that the doctor [who built the house] was a big John Dillinger enthusiast," he said. "And when he had the opportunity to purchase the jail cell where Dillinger was held, he bought them and moved them into his party pad.... as more of a collector's item."

Interested in buying 117 North Brandon Avenue? Check out the full listing here .

Comments / 1

Related
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton Burger Week set for July 11-17

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prices will be slashed for gourmet burgers at various Dayton restaurants next week. Guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted $7 gourmet burger deals for the annual Summertime burger-themed restaurant week. “We are excited to present Dayton Burger Week this Summer in partnership with...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Trotta’s Steak and Seafood in Dayton permanently closes

Trotta’s Steak and Seafood restaurant in Dayton has permanently closed after five years in operation. The upscale steakhouse opened in Dayton’s central business district on 6th Avenue in May 2017. They closed their doors this past weekend. Owner Kathleen Trotta said the closure was due to rising prices...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celina, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Celina, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Celina, OH
Government
City
Celina, OH
Everything Kaye!

Search is on for Tiramisu!

Do you have that one dessert that you love? The one no matter if you had just finished a full meal with dessert, you purchase it and take it home. Well that's me with Tiramisu. And what is tiramisu, you may ask. It's an Italian dessert, the name actually means "pick me up". And when you hear the ingredients you'll know why. Tiramisu is made of mascarpone, a soft Italian asset- set cream cheese, chocolate, eggs, espresso coffee, lady finger cookies, and cocoa.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dillinger
healthleadersmedia.com

Ohio Home Health Care Provider Denied $133K in Overtime to 63 Employees, Federal Investigation Finds

Reliable Home Health Care LLC misclassified employees as independent contractors, denied overtime pay and falsified payroll records, feds say. — A Dayton, Ohio home health care provider who misclassified its employees as independent contractors, denied workers overtime pay, and falsified payroll records to hide the violations must pay $133,661 in back wages to 63 of its employees.
DAYTON, OH
FireRescue1

Ohio town breaks ground on $7.1M fire, EMS station

DAYTON, Ohio — Washington Twp. officials broke ground for a new $7.1 million fire station late Tuesday. The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St., next door to Centerville High School, will replace Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue, township Administrator Jesse Lightle said. Station 41, just off Ohio 48 behind Benham's Grove, opened in 1969, and at 7,481 square feet is half the size of the new station.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Jordan tours Russia’s Rustic Hope

RUSSIA – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan – who represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, including Shelby County – toured Rustic Hope in Russia for the first time and answered questions from volunteers on July 6. “Rustic Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that offers free support to...
RUSSIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gas thieves continue to target Dayton residents

Thieves are drilling gas out of vehicles parked around the Dayton area. >> READ: Man caught stealing gas from Moraine business van is facing additional charges. Donnie Todd, small business owner, found his truck’s gas tank broken into and drained Wednesday. Todd relies on the vehicle to support both his family and his self-owned plumbing business.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Newsweek
lara-mom.com

Fun times in Springfield, the Antique Capital of the Midwest

It’s not something I thought our family would enjoy – but turns out I was wrong. We absolutely loved it!. Going antiquing is a lot like going thrifting, except instead of sifting through old clothes, you are poring over vintage collectibles and other household items. I can’t tell...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lima News

Subway to offer free sandwiches Tuesday

LIMA — For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is changing its menu substantially, and it is giving customers the chance to check out their new menu for free. The fast-food franchise will give away up to 1 million free Subway Series sandwiches nationwide from 10...
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest returns to the Fraze Saturday

Chicken wing lovers rejoice! 🍗🐔 The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is returning to the Fraze Pavilion tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. “If you like bold food, rockin’ music and a hearty party, then you’ll love this festival,” organizers said on the event’s Facebook page. “It’s sure to offer plenty of mouth-watering flavors.”
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Agriculture Online

Hometown Hero: Preble County Problem Solver

Jane Marshall's older family had a huge influence on the independent, problem solver she's become in her rural Ohio community. Listen to her recall formative experiences growing up on the farm with her aunt, father, and other family members. Listen to Jane Marshall's full podcast episode here.
OHIO STATE
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
649
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy