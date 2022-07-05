Congresswoman Miller announces Woody Williams to lie in State in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVDN) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representatives David McKinley (R-WV) and Alex Mooney (R-WV) in announcing that Hershel “Woody” Williams will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

“Woody Williams dedicated his life to the service of our nation,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Even this final honor, to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, was something Woody wanted for his fellow World War II Medal of Honor recipients and not himself. Tireless commitment to his fellow veterans and countrymen embodies the very person Woody Williams was, and this recognition will honor not just Woody but all World War II Medal of Honor recipients. I’m thankful to join with Senators Capito and Manchin and Congressmen Mooney and McKinley as we fulfill a wish of Woody’s years in the making, laying in state the final World War II Medal of Honor recipient to represent a generation of service.”

“Last week we lost Woody Williams, a great American hero and the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Governor Justice and his team hosted a beautiful celebration of Woody’s life that was worthy of the tremendous legacy Woody leaves behind and allowed our fellow Mountaineers to honor Woody,” Senator Manchin said. “One of Woody’s last wishes was to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, not for himself, but to represent all World War II Medal of Honor recipients. Senator Capito and I are proud to announce that we have secured a commitment for the last of the Greatest Generation, Woody Williams of Quiet Dell, to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in the coming weeks. We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for their bipartisan work to make this happen. This recognition is the best way to honor the sacrifices Woody and all of his fellow servicemen and women made for our great nation, and I know that Woody is smiling down on us as we honor his last wish.”

“Having the last WWII Medal of Honor recipient lie in state in the U.S. Capitol reflects the respect and gratitude we owe to an entire generation of veterans who have given so much to our country,” Senator Capito said. “Woody’s tremendous display of bravery and acts of valor on the battlefield earned him the Medal of Honor, and it’s for these reasons that he deserves this tremendous honor, which will also honor the millions of men and women who have risked their lives during the war so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today. While we have lost one of the best West Virginians we’ve ever known, his lifetime of service and incredible legacy will be with us forever.”

On June 29, 2022, West Virginia native Woody Williams passed away at the age of 98. He was the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Congresswoman Miller previously introduced the bipartisan concurrent resolution, H.Con.Res. 7, which would allow the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II to lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. The resolution is supported by the American Legion, American Veterans (AMVETS), Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), and the National Military & Veterans Alliance (NMVA).

The post Congresswoman Miller announces Woody Williams to lie in State in U.S. Capitol appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .