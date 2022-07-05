How to make an easy cucumber salad using a vegetable peeler

Yumna Jawad, Feel Good Foodie

Stay cool as a cucumber in the kitchen this summer with a couple ingredients and one easy, no-knife-needed recipe.

Yumna Jawad, a recipe developer and Feel Good Foodie blogger, shared her simple hack for creating a five-minute creamy cucumber salad using only a vegetable peeler to prep the main ingredient.

Watch how to make this delicious and refreshing dish below.

Yumna Jawad of 'Feel Good Foodie' shows us how to make a crunchy, refreshing salad in minutes without using a knife.

Ingredients

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon granulated sugar optional

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper

2 large English cucumber thinly sliced

1/4 red onion thinly sliced

Directions

In a medium bowl, mix the sour cream, vinegar, dill, sugar, and garlic powder until well combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Add the sliced cucumbers and red onions on top of the sour cream dressing and stir to coat.

Serve immediately at room temperature or refrigerate for one hour before serving.

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Yumna Jawad, Feel Good Foodie.