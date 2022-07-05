ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People literally popped champagne in parliament after two of Boris Johnson's cabinet quit

By Breanna Robinson
 2 days ago
The champagne bottles literally started to pop in parliament after cabinet ministers quit Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Sky News' chief political correspondent Jon Craig shared some inside information following the unexpected announcements.

Apparently, there were "raucous cheers" from the Labour MPs in the Commons Strangers' Bar after the double resignation news dropped after 6pm.

"Champagne, please!" shrieked one female Labour MP who rushed into the bar from the terrace.

Outside on the terrace, the Tory MPs had solemn and glum looks on their faces and couldn't "be bothered to go inside to Strangers' and watch the prime minister's stuttering, faltering and stumbling 'mea culpa' interview on the giant TV screen."

When Sajid Javid resigned, the response was loud. But when Rishi Sunak quit moments later, the noise was said to be "almost deafening."

Tory MPs have hypothesised that Nadhim Zahawi, who was seen as a potential leadership candidate, would be the next person to leave.

But at the same time, those same Tory MPs were also being asked about the size of their majority.

Javid and Sunak announced their resignation from Johnson's Cabinet following the Christopher Pincher scandal. It is one of the latest scandals to cast a shadow over Johnson's government this year.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience," Javid wrote on Twitter.

Sunak submitted his resignation letter and tweeted that the public deserves for the "government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously."

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Both Javid and Sunak indicated that they were unsatisfied with how Johnson's government has handled scandals just as Downing Street confirmed that the prime minister was aware of the allegations against Pincher in 2019 - which was something he denied.

Now, many eyes are on Johnson as people try to anticipate his next course of action.

