Javid and Sunak quit government and everyone's making the same Love Island joke

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned, saying they no longer have confidence in Boris Johnson . The pair quit minutes after Johnson apologised for his handling of the Chris Pincher row, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Since the news broke, Twitter has done what it does best and turned it into a meme.

With the time aligning well with the return of Love Island 's Casa Amor, one viral joke read: "BREAKING: New bombshells revealed to be entering Casa Amor tonight."

The two senior chancellors were hilariously photoshopped onto the bodies of previous islanders, and it has already racked up thousands of likes at the time of writing in less than an hour.

One user joked that the show's narrator, Iain Sterling, needs to step into parliament and offer his commentary, while another called the image "Boris Johnson's sleep paralysis demons."

Meanwhile, another quizzed: "Do you think they’ll break the news to the villas about the govt resignations? Would be good viewing." To this, one user responded they'd love to get Ekin Su and Davide's take on it all.




The former Chancellor said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In an incendiary letter, Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

The Health Secretary mirrored Sunak's words in his resignation letter, saying the government was not "acting in the national interest".

Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
