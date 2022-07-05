ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Conservative Party vice chairman just made the most dramatic resignation yet

By Kate Plummer
 2 days ago

While Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid both penned thoughtful letters to resign from Boris Johnson's cabinet this evening, it was Tory party vice chairman who had the most mic drop moment when he resigned on live TV.

Asked on The New Desk whether Johnson should stay or go following the minister's shock double resignation, Bim Afolami said recent allegations about Tory MP Chris Pincher and other factors meant it was time for the PM to do one.

“I just don’t think the prime minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn’t have, I don’t think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more and I think for that reason he should step down” he said.

Quizzed if that was tantamount to a resignation, he added: "You have to resign because I can't serve under the prime minister but I say that with regret because I think this government's done some great things, I think the prime minister has a very strong legacy in a huge range of areas but I just think when you've lost trust of people... the time has come for him to stand down."

Following the Pincher scandal, and Number 10's back and forth regarding how much Johnson knew about it, Tory MP Andrew Murrison joined Javid, Sunak and Afolami in leaving the sinking ship.

What that means for the future of Johnson's rule remains to be seen...

CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson resignation: What happens if PM quits?

Boris Johnson's premiership was in peril last night after two cabinet ministers and potential leadership candidates quit the government in protest at Downing Street's handling of a series of recent scandals.Sajid Javid, the health secretary and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, walked out of the cabinet after Mr Johnson apologised for promoting Chris Pincher to the role of deputy chief whip in February despite being told of a sexual misconduct complaint against the Tamworth MP in 2019.Further government resignations were expected by the end of the night but Mr Johnson showed no signs of calling it a day himself as...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Who Will Replace Boris Johnson as U.K. Prime Minister? Latest Odds

A number of senior Conservative members of parliament may be considering running to become the next British prime minister after embattled incumbent Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would be resigning from his post. Johnson has been beset by a series of scandals during his premiership, including over parties that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson could last as prime minister for over 20 years

Boris Johnson could last for 20 years as prime minister, Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.Likening Johnson to Robert Walpole, whose premiership lasted two decades, Rees-Mogg suggested that the PM wasn't going anywhere anytime soon."I'm going for Walpole. Walpole did 21 years, and I'd like to see the Prime Minister do better than Walpole", Rees-Mogg told Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
Indy100

Four Seasons Total Landscaping invites Boris Johnson to do a press conference at notorious spot

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping company that famously hosted a Donald Trump campaign press conference has trolled Boris Johnson in the most hilarious way. In November 2020, just days after Trump had lost the presidential election to Joe Biden, people speculated that the Trump campaign had wrongly booked the Four Seasons Total Landscaping to host a press conference instead of the Four Seasons hotel.
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson waxwork appears outside jobcentre as PM quits as Tory leader

A wax figure of Boris Johnson has appeared outside a jobcentre as the Prime Minister resigned as Tory leader.Members of the public posed with the waxwork, created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, that had been positioned outside a Jobcentre Plus in the Lancashire town.The waxwork version of Mr Johnson stood grinning with his hands on his hips, dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his signature messy hair.Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader on Thursday in the face of a mass exodus of Government ministers.A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No 10.Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds in London updated its 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying “vacancy”.The display now shows the newly resigned Tory leader standing next to a Downing Street sign smiling at the door to Number 10.As the Number 10 leadership race begins, Madame Tussauds confirmed Mr Johnson’s wax figure will be removed from the Baker Street attraction when he is officially no longer Prime Minister.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

'They're nice to me, I'm nice to them': new research sheds light on what motivates political party donors in New Zealand

Proposed changes to New Zealand’s political donation rules have put the spotlight on donors who give thousands and the motivations they have for their generosity. Our current research into New Zealand’s political donations system aims to shed light on this often obscure process. Last year, just over NZ$2.73 million was donated to ten of New Zealand’s 15 registered political parties. Current rules require the public disclosure of any donations over $15,000. The government has proposed dropping this public disclosure threshold to $1,500 (a move opposed by both the National and Act parties). The proposed reforms to the political donation rules follow Serious Fraud...
AUSTRALIA
Indy100

Another Tory just quit but his resignation letter is so blurry no-one is sure why

Following the resignation of Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Tory MP Andrew Murrison submitted his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson but there was one problem with it ... no-one could read it.On Tuesday, Murrison, 61, took a photo of his resignation as a trade envoy and tweeted it with no caption. However due to the blurriness of Murrison's camera, people were left scratching their heads.Commenters mocked Murrison, poking fun at the hard-to-read letter. "Hi Andrew, could you take another photo not using a potato?" Michael Joseph wrote in his reply. "Dominic Cummings driving to...
BORIS JOHNSON
Indy100

No 10 Downing Street jokingly listed as ‘great social space’ on RightMove

A furnished apartment was up for grabs to rent for £9 per month on RightMove – the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street.A member of the public jokingly added No 10 to the property website, which later appeared to be removed, attached with seven photos of the flat’s decor and floor plan following Boris Johnson’s resignation.Its key features included a “resident cat,” referring to Larry – the cat who resides at the flat as its “chief mouser” – as well as a “great social space”, a nod to the parties hosted by Downing Street while the country was in lockdown.The...
U.K.
