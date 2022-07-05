ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labour MP says ministers who stay in Boris Johnson's government are dipping 'their hands in blood'

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEp59_0gVZIMyZ00

Jess Phillips has shared her views on Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak's resignations by suggesting other ministers in Johnson's government should do the same.

Speaking to Sky News, the Labour MP slammed those in the Tory party staying loyal to their leader and suggested staying meant they were dipping "their hands in blood."

"I don't see how ministers and secretaries of state can read Sajid Javid's and see Rishi Sunak's resignations and not think that staying is to dip their hands in blood," she said.

It comes after the two ministers resigned this evening following Johnson's handling of the Chris Pincher scandal. Vice chairman of the party Bim Afolami also resigned - on live TV no less - as did Andrew Murrison via a very blurry letter.

But when pressed on how damaging the resignations will be for Johnson, Phillips gave mixed views and compared his conduct to other PMs who have faced no-confidence votes like Theres May. "Boris Johnson is probably done for but this is Boris Johnson and he doesn't live by the same standards set to most people so we shall see," she said.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Boris Johnson is a man who in the face of absolute calamity he still believes his own hype."

She added: "Boris Johnson has no dignity, he has no standards. These things don't affect him in the same way that they affect others."

We guess we shall wait and see.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns – live: Tom Tugendhat launches leadership bid after PM quits

Former soldier Tom Tugendhat has become the first Tory MP to confirm that he will compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.The chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start” after Mr Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Tugendhat said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson could last as prime minister for over 20 years

Boris Johnson could last for 20 years as prime minister, Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.Likening Johnson to Robert Walpole, whose premiership lasted two decades, Rees-Mogg suggested that the PM wasn't going anywhere anytime soon."I'm going for Walpole. Walpole did 21 years, and I'd like to see the Prime Minister do better than Walpole", Rees-Mogg told Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jess Phillips
Person
Andrew Murrison
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Uk#Labour Mp#Sky News
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to resign after dramatic No 10 confrontation with cabinet ministers

Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove after a dramatic confrontation in Downing Street with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept that the game is up and resign.The prime minister told the delegation he plans to “fight on” despite an extraordinary collapse in support that included more than 40 resignations.Mr Johnson told ministers he was staying put, The Independent was told by a senior No 10 source, as allies made clear he would remain in place until he is forced out by another confidence vote.His refusal to resign led to Welsh secretary Simon Hart quitting cabinet hours later,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who should replace Boris Johnson? Have your say

Boris Johnson’s time is finally up as prime minister. And we want to know - who do you think should be the next Tory leader?Johnson is set to step down after a fatal onslaught of resignations in protest over his leadership.New education secretary Michelle Donelan became the fifth Cabinet minister to tender their resignation after accepting the role on Tuesday night, with Mr Johnson’s new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi also publicly urged him to “do the right thing and go now”.The slew of resignations continued on Thursday morning, as David TC Davies, the parliamentary under-secretary for Wales, claimed publicly to have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson sacks Michael Gove

Boris Johnson dramatically sacked cabinet minister Michael Gove on Wednesday evening (6 July) after rejecting his calls to quit as prime minister.Mr Johnson met a number of ministers in No 10, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and could not continue in office.However, sources have suggested he will continue to “fight on”, despite the mutiny.On Thursday morning, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, became the third cabinet minister to resign, following Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
U.K.
The Independent

What time will Boris Johnson quit as prime minister?

Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as prime minister after days of immense pressure from cabinet and backbench MPs.Mr Johnson has been plagued by a series of scandals, including becoming the first prime minister in office to face police action after he was fined over attending parties at No 10 during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.However, the straw that broke the camel’s back was his appointment of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, despite previous allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him.The dysfunction and continued controversies at the heart of Downing Street prompted a slew of ministerial resignations,...
POLITICS
Indy100

All the Tory MPs who have resigned from Boris Johnson's government

The government appears to be imploding, with the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid last night triggering waves of further resignations into this morning.People are annoyed with the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher allegations, with Downing Street over the course of a few days changing its story regarding how much they knew about the rumours.So, 53 people have so far resigned from the government so far, including top ministers and the vice party chairman - who did so on live TV for good measure.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is a list of all the Tory...
POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson set to be one of shortest-serving Prime Ministers of modern times

Following a series of resignations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, including Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson is finally set to resign.The growing pressure on Johnson has made his position impossible thus making him one of the shortest-serving Prime Ministers of the UK in modern times, only slightly better than Gordon Brown who held office for a little under three years. Johnson was elected in 2019 following Theresa May who served as Prime Minister for three years and eleven days, just 35 days more than Johnson as of Tuesday. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterInitially elected...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is Boris Johnson’s new Health Secretary Steve Barclay?

Boris Johnson has made Steve Barclay his new Health Secretary after Sajid Javid’s dramatic resignation from the role. It comes as the Prime Minister is battling to remain in No 10 as his handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher prompted the departures of Mr Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, with both writing damning resignation letters.
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at ‘eccentric’ push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.He assembled a new-look Cabinet to replace the ministers who quit or were sacked since the political bloodbath began on Tuesday.While the Prime Minister was intent on showing he was still in charge – even if only temporarily – his...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

178K+
Followers
13K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy