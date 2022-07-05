ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Woman Shot After Flashing Bright Lights At Another Driver

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4UwT_0gVZIC9J00
Photo: Getty Images

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman in her car on Monday morning, reported WFAA . According to police, the motive may have been the victim flashing her bright lights at the other driver.

When officials got to the scene at around 3:45 a.m., they found that the woman had been shot in the face. She was shot as the other vehicle was about to pass her. She then drove to the 7-Eleven to get help, according to police.

The victim's son told WFAA that she was home from the hospital and recovering. He said, "It just hurts. I've already cried, felt every emotion, I went through everything. The only thing I can think about is getting my mom back to that place she's herself again."

Her son said that she was on the way to work when the incident occurred. He said, "She's an innocent woman. There’s no need for this to have happened. She was just trying to tell the guy or girl your brights are high and I can't see."

According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital in good condition, but no one has bee arrested yet in the case. Anyone with information is being asked to call 817-392-4550 and mention the report number 220052216.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Texas Man Dies After Lighting Firework on His Head While Celebrating Fourth of July

A 43-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas has died after he set off a firework on his head amid Fourth of July celebrations. Per the Houston Chronicle, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of Pablo Ruiz of San Antonio, attributing his death to head injuries sustained during a fireworks explosion on July 5. As KSAT reported, authorities responded to the incident just after midnight on Tuesday. Ruiz was drinking with his friends when he decided to light a “mortar-type” firework off the top of his head.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Woman Saves Girls from Alleged Kidnapper After He Followed Them Into Fla. Church: Police

A Florida woman helped save two girls from an alleged kidnapper after he walked into a church with the victims. David Daniels of Brandon, Fla., was arrested on two counts of child abuse and two counts of false imprisonment in connection with attempting to kidnap the children. Daniels is currently still in jail on a $104,000 bond as of Wednesday evening, according to arrest records.
BRANDON, FL
Fox News

Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

A Texas mother has been arrested after an autopsy found a disturbing new fact in the death of her two-year-old daughter, officials said. While the toddler’s death was initially believed to have been from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot, the autopsy found Juelz Gonzalez, 2, did not shoot herself as the bullet came from a distance and not close range, Fox 29 of San Antonio reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Chaos after four people stabbed in bloody knife attack in Shanghai hospital

Four people were stabbed in a bloody attack by a knife-wielding assailant who took some people hostage, causing chaos and panic inside a Shanghai hospital.It was the second stabbing incident after the stringent Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the financial hub was lifted early June.The incident took place on Saturday morning around 11.30am local time when a man held a crowd hostage on the seventh floor of the outpatient department of Ruijin hospital.The hospital is one of the most renowned hospitals in the city and more than 100-year-old was raided by the police to find the knife-wielding man holding a group...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Lights#Violent Crime#Getty Images Police#Wfaa
BBC

Gwynedd paramedic killed by tree he was cutting, inquest hears

A 57-year-old paramedic died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, an inquest has heard. Robin Parry Jones, from Pwllheli in Gwynedd, had been cutting the tree for a friend on one of his days off work. The tree, at a property on a road between Llanystumdwy and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Uvalde gunman waited for grandfather to leave house before shooting grandmother – who is still unable to speak

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos waited for his grandfather to leave the house before shooting his grandmother in the face, lawmakers heard on Tuesday – as it was revealed that the 66-year-old is still unable to speak almost one month on from the attack.Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified before the first Texas Senate public hearing on Tuesday morning about the ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Robb Elementary School.On 24 May, Ramos shot his grandmother Celia Gonzalez in the face at the home that...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Somaiya Begum disappearance: Man re-arrested after body find

A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found by police searching for a missing 20-year-old Bradford woman. Somaiya Begum was last seen at her home on Binnie Street in Barkerend at about 14:00 BST on 26 June. West Yorkshire Police said a body had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Death of mechanic dragged under van ruled an accident

A Montrose mechanic was killed after he started the engine of the vehicle he was working under and was dragged across a road, an inquiry has revealed. Darius Zamylko, 44, was working at his garage in the Angus town when the incident happened in April 2021. He died at Ninewells...
ACCIDENTS
People

Fla. Man Allegedly Slashed Wife's Throat and Held Her Hand While She Died in Bathtub

A Florida man is accused of brutally murdering his wife by slashing her throat and watching her bleed to death in a bathtub. According to the arrest report obtained by Law & Crime and viewed by PEOPLE, police in Altamonte Springs, Fla., arrested 21-year-old Xichen Yang on charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence, after he confessed to killing his wife, 21-year-old Nhu Quynh Pham, inside their apartment.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy