ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

Seemingly Normal House For Sale In Ohio Has Prison Cells Next To Kitchen

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZVz2_0gVZIANr00
Photo: Getty Images

If you're in the market for a new home, you may be familiar with the website Zillow. On the site, you can browse homes, take virtual tours, find an agent in your area— and discover some very interesting listings near you. In fact, a recent listing for a home in Celina, Ohio , caught our eye... But not because of the high ceilings and the wood floors.

At first glance of the house located at 117 North Brandon Avenue, everything seems fairly normal. The $275,000 home, which was built in 1972, features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also boasts an indoor swimming pool, sauna and full bar area. Oh yeah, and a couple of prison cells.

The cells are equipped with iron doors and two bunks each. The exact specs of the cells aren't listed, but they appear to be pretty standard ( as far as jail cells go ). Conveniently, they're also located right off the family room next to the kitchen. It's unclear as to why the prison cells are there in the first place, but the realtors claim it's a chance to "own a piece of Celina history."

Ryan Stackhouse , who's marketing the home, gave Newsweek a little insight into the strange "bonus rooms."

"Although there is no definite reason why the jail cells are located in the home, it is believed that the doctor [who built the house] was a big John Dillinger enthusiast," he said. "And when he had the opportunity to purchase the jail cell where Dillinger was held, he bought them and moved them into his party pad.... as more of a collector's item."

Interested in buying 117 North Brandon Avenue? Check out the full listing here .

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

How many guns are turning up at Ohio airports?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several guns have turned up with airport passengers in Ohio this year, and the Transportation Security Administration expects to find more. So far in 2022, TSA said Thursday that security officers have found 24 firearms at John Glenn Columbus International Airport checkpoints, with the latest turning up on June 30. Comparative to 2021, TSA found 33. A spokesperson for the agency said with only about half of the year over, the airport is on pace to surpass the previous year in the number of guns stopped at checkpoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Everything Kaye!

Search is on for Tiramisu!

Do you have that one dessert that you love? The one no matter if you had just finished a full meal with dessert, you purchase it and take it home. Well that's me with Tiramisu. And what is tiramisu, you may ask. It's an Italian dessert, the name actually means "pick me up". And when you hear the ingredients you'll know why. Tiramisu is made of mascarpone, a soft Italian asset- set cream cheese, chocolate, eggs, espresso coffee, lady finger cookies, and cocoa.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celina, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Celina, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Celina, OH
Government
City
Celina, OH
FireRescue1

Ohio town breaks ground on $7.1M fire, EMS station

DAYTON, Ohio — Washington Twp. officials broke ground for a new $7.1 million fire station late Tuesday. The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St., next door to Centerville High School, will replace Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue, township Administrator Jesse Lightle said. Station 41, just off Ohio 48 behind Benham's Grove, opened in 1969, and at 7,481 square feet is half the size of the new station.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Jordan tours Russia’s Rustic Hope

RUSSIA – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan – who represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, including Shelby County – toured Rustic Hope in Russia for the first time and answered questions from volunteers on July 6. “Rustic Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that offers free support to...
RUSSIA, OH
lara-mom.com

Fun times in Springfield, the Antique Capital of the Midwest

It’s not something I thought our family would enjoy – but turns out I was wrong. We absolutely loved it!. Going antiquing is a lot like going thrifting, except instead of sifting through old clothes, you are poring over vintage collectibles and other household items. I can’t tell...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dillinger
Lima News

Subway to offer free sandwiches Tuesday

LIMA — For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is changing its menu substantially, and it is giving customers the chance to check out their new menu for free. The fast-food franchise will give away up to 1 million free Subway Series sandwiches nationwide from 10...
LIMA, OH
1017thepoint.com

DEPOT DISTRICT RESTAURANT TO REOPEN SOON

(Richmond, IN)--Last November, fire did heavy damage to Firehouse BBQ & Blues. That anchor business in Richmond’s Depot District has been closed ever since to allow for repairs and renovations. But that all ends in less than two weeks. Owner Tom Broyles has indicated on social media that the restaurant will reopen on July 19. That’s a week from Tuesday.
RICHMOND, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Putnam County Prosecutor Gary L. Lammers was granted a request seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor “in a matter under investigation for alleged criminal violations of law against an employee of Putnam County, Ohio.”. Ohio Auditor Assistant Chief Legal Counsel Robert Smith, Auditor Assistant Legal Counsel Samuel Kirk,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest returns to the Fraze Saturday

Chicken wing lovers rejoice! 🍗🐔 The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is returning to the Fraze Pavilion tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. “If you like bold food, rockin’ music and a hearty party, then you’ll love this festival,” organizers said on the event’s Facebook page. “It’s sure to offer plenty of mouth-watering flavors.”
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Newsweek
WANE-TV

Fresh beef: Round 3 over Decatur slaughterhouse

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The discussion over a potential Decatur slaughterhouse is beef that’s well done by now, as Tuesday marked the third time it has been on council. Over 100 showed up at the city council meeting with a wide range of opinions on the matter. From...
DECATUR, IN
westbendnews.net

Joshua Reichert Van Wert Student Wins Scholarship

The Ohio Academy of Science recognizes and awards one hundred twenty-four (124) students with $124,000 in scholarships to attend any Ohio college, university, or post-secondary career center. Funded by the State of Ohio through the Department of Higher Education and operated as a program of The Ohio Academy of Science,...
VAN WERT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDTN

Ice cream truck driver shot in Dayton

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an ice cream truck driver was shot in Dayton Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the 3600 block of Evansville Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. by someone saying their son had been shot and was bleeding from his chest, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Debbie S. McIntosh, 41, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Nakaiya P. Chambers, 20, of Sidney, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $525 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $250 fine.
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

U.S. 127 bridge project delayed

The project to replace a portion of the bridge deck over the Lost Creek on U.S. 127 is delayed. The 30-day project expected to reopen to traffic before the Independence Day holiday could remain closed for up to four more weeks. The project delay is the result of a material...
SHERWOOD, OH
peakofohio.com

Project Ice Cream leads to a sweet treat for Urbana Police

The Urbana Police Department made several drug arrests late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Five individuals were located and taken into custody by officers on felony drug-related offenses associated with a methamphetamine drug trafficking group that police have been investigating since early this year. During the arrests, authorities recovered...
URBANA, OH
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
605
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy