Texas Native Places First In Bid To Compete For 'America's Strongest Man'

Photo: Getty Images

Austin Andrade works for the Bexar County Appraiser's Office by day, and hits the gym to lift weights at night to prepare for one of the strongman competitions .

KSAT reported that the 6 foot 2, 400-pound athlete lifts weights at Heavy Metal Fitness with his training partner.

Andrade said, "Being the big kid, you know, that’s the one thing I gravitated towards in high school -- the weight room. And that’s one place I was comfortable in."

He explained that he felt lost after leaving school and began gaining weight . He said, "I played sports, and I always had the weight room part of my life. I started getting a little chubby, and my wife’s like, 'Hey, you know, get back to the gym.'"

Andrade ended up at Heavy Metal Fitness where someone suggested he try out for a strongman competition.

He said, "Pretty much anything that looks cool -- we’re going to try to lift it and see who wins."

Andrade recently submitted a video audition for The Shaw Classic , an invitation competition put on by Brian Shaw , four-time "World's Strongest Man" winner.

Andrade said, "I scroll down and don’t see my name. Like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And then I went all the way to the top, and I saw my name."

The Shaw Classic is in August, and the America's Strongest Man competition is in September.