Jefferson County, CO

4 injured after raft overturns in Clear Creek

9NEWS
 2 days ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Four people were injured after a raft overturned in Clear Creek near Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said. The call for help came in around 12:42 p.m. JCSO said this rescue effort comes just a couple of days after a tuber died...

