4 injured after raft overturns in Clear Creek

Highway 6 was closed in Jefferson County for a river rescue on Tuesday afternoon. The highway was closed from Highway 58 to Tunnel 1.According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, four tubers went into the water around Tunnel One on Clear Creek heading eastbound. All were thrown from their tubes. The sheriff's office describes the tubers as young adults. Two were able to get out of the water. A third, a female, clung to a rock in the middle of the creek and was rescued. The fourth tuber, a male, was also thrown from his tube and was found unconscious floating downstream. He was rescued, first responders administered CPR and he was rushed to the hospital. The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said an adult female was tubing on the creek in the same area when she died. The sheriff also reminded tubers that tubing is prohibited from Tunnel One to Highway 93 for safety reasons.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO