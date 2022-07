On June 19, members of the New Haven Bird Club and shoreline residents gave Deer Lake’s bird sanctuary kiosk an update. The 35-year-old kiosk was given new panels with information for bird watching enthusiasts. The Sanctuary was established in 1985 to honor the generosity of avid birder and New Haven Bird Club member Richard English. The kiosk update was funded by the Bird Club with support from Deer Lake Camp and Tyco Printing. The refreshed information will aid campers and other visitors to the Richard English Bird Sanctuary identify the large array of birds found in the sanctuary. Pictured are DeWitt Allen (bird club president) and Maggie Cohn (Madison volunteer).

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO