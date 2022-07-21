How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Schedule, Livestream Link & Witnesses For Primetime Telecast – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED : The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will next convene on Thursday, July 21 at 5 p.m. PT.

The hearing will be held in primetime on the East Coast, which will make it only the second of the group’s eight public gatherings to be scheduled in the evening hours. The first primetime hearing — which was also the panel’s first public meeting — attracted 20 million viewers across the 12 networks who carried it. The prospect of another primetime presentation hints that the committee believes it has important revelations to offer.

You can watch today's proceedings here at 8 p.m. ET:

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Rep. Liz Cheney has said that, at Thursday’s hearing, “We will walk through the events of January 6 , next week, minute-by minute,” including the fact that, as the violence unfolded at the Capitol, “Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help.”

The primetime broadcast could include more testimony from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who was present for many of the key meetings on January 6.

AP reported today that two former white house aides, both of whom resigned immediately after the attack on the U.S. Capitol , will testify in the primetime session. They are Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former press aide.

Other revelations may center around the news late Friday that a number of Secret Service text messages sent on January 5th and 6th had been erased shortly after all such missives were subpoenaed by the committee.

Today, the committee announced on Twitter that, “The Secret Service has begun producing records pursuant to the subpoena we issued last week.” Those records may play a key role in presenting the tick tock of President Trump’s actions on January 6.

Ditto footage from from British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was scheduled to be deposed earlier this month. Holder said in a statement that his upcoming three-part Discovery+ documentary, Unprecedented , was shot in the final six weeks of President Trump’s re-election campaign. He has given the panel footage from the documentary, which he says includes contemporaneous interviews with Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

There also looms a potentially explosive deposition of Trump’s onetime strategist Steve Bannon, who has agreed to testify.

Members of the committee that the committee is still working out whether the committee would interview former Vice President Mike Pence or his onetime boss, Donald Trump.

IS THIS THE END?

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson last week declined to say whether it would be the committee’s final hearing, but told NBC News it would be “the last one — at this point.” (Thompson will miss the hearing after testing positive for Covid.

Committee members Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Zoe Lofgren both stressed, however, that “This investigation is not winding down. We may be towards the end of this tranche of hearings, [but] we may have more hearings in the future and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Both Reps emphasized that, at the very least, there could be another hearing in the fall when their report detailing the committee’s findings is released.

NETWORK COVERAGE PLANS (not yet updated for Thursday, July 21):

ABC

Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have coverage Thursday and Friday, with reports from chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl on GMA3 on Thursday.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. He will be joined by Karl, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and legal analyst and contributor Kate Shaw.

ABC News Live will present daylong coverage in advance of the hearing, including live reports and analysis from the outlet’s correspondents and contributors.

ABC News Digital will have a preview, a live blog and key takeaways and highlights to recap the hearing.

ABC News Radio will provide live coverage anchored by senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky with White House correspondent Karen Travers. Status reports will be offered to affiliates during the hearings, as well as analysis from experts. Friday’s episode of ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here will break down the highlights from the hearing.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting live on the hearing throughout the day on Thursday from Washington and on Capitol Hill. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead the network’s live coverage with a CBS News Special Report on the CBS broadcast flagship and also on CBS News Streaming and the CBS News mobile apps.

Uninterrupted coverage will be available to watch at CBSNews.com/hearings. Viewers can also watch CBS News’ live coverage on CBSNews.com and the network’s YouTube channel.

Joining O’Donnell for the special coverage Thursday will be Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, chief political analyst John Dickerson, chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues and congressional correspondents Scott MacFarlane and Nikole Killion.

Coverage of the hearings will also streamed on the CBS News’ mobile apps. Uninterrupted coverage will be available to watch at CBSNews.com/hearings. Viewers can also watch CBS News’ live coverage on CBSNews.com and the network’s YouTube channel.

Coverage of the hearings will also be included on CBS Mornings , the CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell , CBS Sunday Morning and Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan .

CNBC

The News with Shepard Smith Special Edition: January 6 Hearings will air at 8 p.m. ET. CNBC Senior Congressional Correspondent Ylan Mui will be reporting live from Washington, D.C. and the show will feature commentary and analysis from Former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, Former Federal Prosecutor Renato Mariotti, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danya Perry and RealClearPolitics Associate Editor A.B. Stoddard,

The network’s on-air coverage will also stream live on CNBC.com.

CNN

CNN’s coverage of the January 6 committee hearings will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. CNN will broadcast live on Thursday.

C-SPAN

The public affairs network is serving as the pool for broadcast and cable media and will cover the hearing with seven cameras placed strategically around the stately Cannon Caucus Room. The setup includes a “head on” camera, getting cover shots of the dais; a manned “head on” camera to get shots of committee members; a manned “cut” camera, to get shots of members at the dais or of witnesses and their table; a robotic witness camera; and another witness camera. The hearing will be live on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app.

Fox News

Fox News is sticking with its primetime programming, but will offer coverage of the hearings. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will anchor the hearing in full on Fox Business. Coverage will also be available on the Fox Nation subscription-based streaming service and at FoxNews.com.

MSNBC

Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace will host special coverage ahead of the hearing beginning at 7 p.m. ET. They will be joined by Lawrence O’Donnell, Chris Hayes, Ari Melber and Stephanie Ruhle, as well as Rep. Elaine Luria and Alex Wagner. Following the hearing, the hosts will have special coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Ruhle will continue extended special coverage at 12 a.m. ET.

On Friday, July 22, NBC News chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander will recap the evening’s hearings beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Starting at 4 p.m. Nicolle Wallace will continue special coverage. Ari Melber will pick up coverage from 6 p.m.-8p.m. ET and Chris Hayes will host an extended edition of All In from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET.

At 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Lawrence O’Donnell will host a special edition of The Last Word . Stephanie Ruhle will continue special coverage at 11 p.m. with a special edition of The 11th Hour .

NBC

Ahead of the hearing, Lester Holt will anchor a special at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW with Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson, Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali and legal analyst Danny Cevallos. Holt will later anchor an NBC News Special Report during the hearing with the same team.

NBCNews.com will carry a robust live blog with the latest breaking news out of the hearing, as well as coverage of key takeaways.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will offer live special coverage of the hearings on broadcast, online and social beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor, with reporting from Lisa Desjardins at the Capitol. Guests will include Professor Jamil Jaffer, George Mason University law professor, former Department of Justice official, and former associate counsel to former President George W. Bush, Professor Mary McCord, Georgetown University law professor, Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, and former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security and Evy Poumpouras, journalist and former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent.