ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

High School custodian arrested on alleged sexual battery of a student

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fh3uj_0gVZGcP900

TANGIPOHOA PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) –The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office arrested a man they said is responsible for the sexual battery of a student.

According to a post on their Facebook page , on June 30, an alert went out to the sheriff’s office Juvenile Division, of a student being touched inappropriately Ponchatoula High School.

Investigations revealed the custodian, 40-year-old Levan Harris of Hammond, allegedly asked a female student who was attending summer, to help him move furniture in a vacant classroom.

She agreed and when they were finished, deputies said Harris offered the student money and when she declined, Harris reportedly “put his hand under the students shirt and began rubbing the money and his hand on her breast.”

Deputies said they found Harris arrested and booked him in to Tangipahoa Parish Jail for one count of Sexual Battery.

Levan Harris has not officially been found guilty of charges and remains innocent until then.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a high school custodian is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Deputies said Levan Harris, 40, of Hammond, is charged with sexual battery. Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said Tuesday that the man, who was previously assigned to...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WGNO

Raceland man jailed on rape, gun theft charges

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Raceland man is behind bars on accusations of rape and gun theft following the Fourth of July holiday, authorities say. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was early Monday (July 4) morning when 47-year-old Norman Lafontaine allegedly went to a home in Raceland where a woman answered the door.
RACELAND, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana man arrested after allegedly pouring acid on woman’s face

ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after Tangipahoa Parish detectives say he poured harsh chemicals on a woman’s face, including bleach. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old James Ballard, Jr. was arrested in Roseland on Sunday stemming from the incident detectives are calling a domestic disturbance.
ROSELAND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Ponchatoula, LA
Ponchatoula, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Hammond, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WGNO

Suspect in attempted RTA bus carjacking, arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An arrest was made in the case of an attempted carjacking of an RTA bus in New Orleans East Sunday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, 20-year-old Terrence Johnson attempted to steal the bus from the 7700 block of Grant Street. NOPD said through...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime#Tangipohoa Parish#Juvenile Division#Ponchatoula High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies two killed in 7th Ward, Village De L'Est shootings

The Orleans Parish coroner's office on Tuesday identified two people killed in recent New Orleans shootings as Kadul Reed, 40, and Tanika Turner, 47. Reed was fatally shot in the 1100 block of St. Anthony Street on Thursday, the agency said. Police were called to 7th Ward block at 5:31 p.m., and Reed died soon afterward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Amite man sentenced to 70 months on drug charges

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – James Watts, 50, of Amite, Louisiana, was sentenced on June 30, 2022, to 70 months imprisonment, 4 years supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee, by U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon, after pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
wbrz.com

A dozen boaters arrested in DWI crackdown across Louisiana over holiday weekend

At least a dozen people were arrested for DWI on Louisiana waterways over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Among those arrested were three in the capital area, including a man who was allegedly operating a boat drunk on Blind River when a 17-year-old girl was flung overboard and killed by the vehicle's motor on July 4. That driver, 33-year-old Dustin Crowe, is also facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy