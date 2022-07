FULTON — Menter Ambulance appoints Paramedic Joseph Provost, M.A., NRP, as its first Public Information Officer. According to President/CEO Zachary Menter, “As we work to increase community outreach, we have created an agency Public Information Officer (PIO). The purpose of the PIO is to get the right message to the right people at the right time. In an age of around the clock news cycles, citizen journalists, and anyone having the ability to post anything online at pretty much anytime, we feel it is important to have a PIO.”

FULTON, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO