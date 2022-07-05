ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Burn ban issued for Barren County

By WNKY Staff
Cover picture for the articleBARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Barren County Judge-Executive Michael Hale has issued a burn ban for the entire county...

WBKO

UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire marshal has ruled the cause of the Richardson Stadium fire as an electrical issue after a Thursday morning investigation. Glasgow Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire at the stadium in Gorin Park. Glasgow Fire Chief Joey Rock said the initial call...
wcluradio.com

Barren County instates burn ban until further notice

GLASGOW — A ban on open burning in Barren County was declared early Tuesday. Due to excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions, Barren County Judge/ Executive Micheal Hale issued the executive order. The order makes an exception for camp fires in established campgrounds. Hale said he communicated with fire...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Low water levels halt removal of Edmonson County dam

EDMONSON CO., Ky.-Low water levels in Edmonson County are halting the removal of a historical dam on the Green River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District stopped the process of taking out the Green River Lock and Dam No. 5 after concerns from the Edmonson County Water District.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge
wnky.com

BGPD travels to Floyd County to pay respects for fallen officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The Bowling Green Police Department is showing respect for the slain officers in last week’s Floyd County shooting. Nine members of the BGPD Honor Guard are in Prestonsburg…participating in the memorial services, wakes and processions held for the three officers and police dog that were killed.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Section of Morehead Road to be closed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Morehead Road at Nashville Road will be closed beginning Wednesday. According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the closure began July 6 at 6:30 a.m. and will last until the evening of Friday, June 8. The project will be in place for paving. Drivers should...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGFD responds to fire at duplex

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A duplex in Bowling Green sustained damage after a fire early Wednesday morning. Seven units responded to a reported structure fire on Lynnwood Way on July 6 at 12:49 a.m., according to BGFD. Officials stated the caller said that her house was on fire, and she was trying to evacuate with her children before the call disconnected.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGFD responds to morning fire Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lynnwood Way Wednesday morning shortly after midnight. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a single-story duplex on fire on one side and had spread into the attic space. Firefighters reported nobody was in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Police Identify Both Drivers Killed In Head-On Collision

Officials have released the identities of the two drivers who died in a fiery head on collision on the Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County. Donald Jackson, 82, of Cynthiana, and Joshua Eversole, 33, of Nelson County, perished in the crash, which happened approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, around mile marker 53.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Sunday evening wreck sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle collision on Sunday sent a woman to the hospital. According to Russell Springs Police Chief Tim Pierce, the collision occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on Voils Road when a 2004 Mercedes SUV operated by Ursula Moore of Bethelridge in Casey County was struck in the rear by a 2013 Ford Explorer, operated by 26-year-old Jordan Loy of Russell Springs.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wdrb.com

After ‘savage beating’ by Kentucky cops, he died in the back of a cruiser. Now, his family wants answers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and unarmed, surrounded by five law enforcement officers and a K-9. But to subdue and arrest Alejandro Clarke Jr. in Hardin County last spring, officers said they had to hit him repeatedly — with a baton, their fists, boots, knees, elbows and flashlights — tase him four times and sic a K-9 on him three times.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Local gas prices remain higher than most neighboring counties

The average price of gas in Russell County is holding steady at $4.41 per gallon according to AAA, but that still remains higher than many neighboring counties. Pulaski County has the cheapest gas in the area, recorded at an average of $4.34 per gallon. Neighboring Adair County isn’t far behind at $4.36. Casey County has an average price of $4.39.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Families impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes will soon feel the Christmas spirit - right in the middle of a summer heatwave. First Lady Britainy Beshear and Governor Beshear will be hosting “Christmas in July” events for families across western Kentucky. The events...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with fleeing police in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Authorities say a man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from an officer. A Cave City police officer observed a vehicle on Tuesday, July 5 driving on Broadway Street with one headlight. Authorities stated a Cave officer followed the vehicle to North 11th St. and attempted a traffic stop.
CAVE CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County classified as at-risk county by Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has designated Russell County as an at-risk county for fiscal year 2023, according to the map released by the organization last week. Every year, ARC applies an index-based classification system to compare each county in the Region with national averages to understand how counties are performing. Analyzing three-year average unemployment rates, per capita market income, and poverty rates, each one of Appalachia’s 423 counties in their 13 state region is then classified within one of five economic status designations—distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive, or attainment.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

