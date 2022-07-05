ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hurricane Bonnie path tracker and impact on US revealed after Category 3 storm kills at least two people

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 2 days ago

AT least two people are dead after Tropical Storm Bonnie strengthened into a major hurricane on Tuesday off of Mexico's Pacific coast.

The now Category 3 storm is expected to pose no further threat to land, according to forecasters as it headed farther into the Pacific.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiQAy_0gVZFwqe00
Bonnie has now become a Category 3 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center Credit: TWITTER/@CNPC_MX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3J1v_0gVZFwqe00
At least two people have died in separate flooding incidents Credit: Reuters

On Tuesday, Bonnie had winds up to 115 mph, said the US National Hurricane Center.

It is the first major hurricane in the 2022 eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The storm was centered approximately 250 miles southwest of Zihuatanejo, a Mexican resort town, and it had been moving west at about 14 mph.

Heavy flooding occurred in Nicaragua as a result of the storm over the weekend as Bonnie made landfall on the Caribbean coast on late Friday as a tropical storm.

"Areas of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are expected," said the hurricane center.

Officials in Nicaragua and Costa Rica were concerned that landslides and flooding would become issues in the coming days after the land had become already saturated with rainwater.

According to the Nicaraguan army, two people were killed in separate flooding-related incidents/

Alberto Flores Landero, 40, died while trying to cross the Mati River, which had overflowed due to the heavy rain.

Juan Carlos Alemán, 38, died helping passengers from a bus that fell into the Ali Bethel river in the same area.

Mattresses were distributed to displaced families, said the Family Ministry.

Photos from where the storm hit showed water levels rising to the rooftops of buildings as people navigated the streets on boats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnpOD_0gVZFwqe00
Bonnie is the first major hurricane in the 2022 eastern Pacific hurricane season Credit: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VjyW_0gVZFwqe00
Bonnie made landfall on the Caribbean coast on late Friday as a tropical storm Credit: Reuters

Paul Feasal
1d ago

Went from A tropical depression to a cat 3. Shows how much we know about the weather. Hope everyone makes it to safty and no one gets hurt.

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
