(The Center Square) – It's still unclear when a special session of the Illinois General Assembly would take place to take up more action on access to abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the issue of abortion back to states was handed down on June 24. That didn't impact Illinois' laws concerning access to abortion, which includes ending the requirement parents be notified if their minor daughter is getting an abortion.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO