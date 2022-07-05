ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Destination Des Moines 'Smoke on the Water' BBQ will be Friday, July 22

 2 days ago
Destination Des Moines annual all-ages “Smoke on the Water” Community BBQ will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Beach Park Picnic Shelter.

This all ages fundraiser event – which runs from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. – will help benefit the July 4th Fireworks Over Des Moines, and all the other fun events brought to you by Destination Des Moines.

“Join us for great BBQ catered by L&S BBQ – choice of either a Pulled Pork Sandwiches or Pulled Chicken Sandwich, side dishes include Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Root Beer Floats, Potato Chips, bottled water. plus we’ll have the Beer and Wine Garden!

“Come out and have some delicious fun while helping out your community!”

ADMISSION:

  • Adults: $15
  • Seniors: $12
  • Kids*: $9* (Younger than 12)
  • Kids younger than 3 eat free with a paid adult admission

Many thanks to the sponsors of this event:

  • Salon Michelle
  • Des Moines Legacy Foundation
  • Recology CleanScapes
  • Mount Ranier Pool
  • John L Scott Realty
  • The Waterland Blog

…and also a thank you to all of you who attend, the proceeds of these event help fund other local community events like the Des Moines Fireworks, other Waterland Festival events, Halloween Wine Walks & more!

#Bottled Water#Salon#Smoke On The Water#Beach Park#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Bbq#Potato Salad#The Des Moines Fireworks#Halloween Wine Walks
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

