Los Angeles County, CA

Authorities ID Three Men Killed in Winnetka Crash

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities Tuesday identified three men who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Winnetka over the weekend that injured six other people. The crash, apparently involving excessive speed, was...

mynewsla.com

Related
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Palmdale Area

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Pearblossom Highway near 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported. Information on his...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed on 10 Freeway in West Covina

Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was struck by at least one vehicle and killed on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina. Rachel Vargas, 40, of Pomona, was injured about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday near Holt Avenue, and she died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist shot on 110 Freeway in South Pasadena

An investigation was underway in South Pasadena early Thursday morning, after a motorcyclist was shot while riding along the 110 Freeway. The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately known, though he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle even after the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.Los Angeles Police Department officers first made contact with the victim late Wednesday at around 11: 30 p.m. after the rider reported the shooting. California Highway Patrol officers were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.He was not sure when or where exactly he was shot at, though investigators believe it occurred somewhere between Marmion Way and Orange Grove Avenue along the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. They were investigating if the shots could have come from another person driving on the freeway, standing on the side of the road or even on an overpass. Investigators also located a bullet hole in the gas tank of the bike. Officers are hoping that someone else who may have been driving along the freeway at the same time could come forward with any additional information.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Wounded in Chesterfield Square Shooting

A woman is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Slauson and Western avenues where they found a woman who had been shot as she walked along Slauson, LAPD Officer Norma Eiseman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Reported Missing in Maywood

Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to find a 39-year-old man who went missing in Maywood. Jonathan Lopez was last seen on June 16 in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lopez is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs...
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Arrested in Norwalk After Pursuit Ending in Crash

A man and a woman were arrested in Norwalk Wednesday after a pursuit that ended in a crash. Los Angeles Police Department units began pursuing the suspects in a black sedan on suspicion of DUI at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Studebaker Road, according to a department statement.
NORWALK, CA
foxla.com

Sylmar shooting being investigated as potential hate crime

LOS ANGELES - Police Wednesday sought the public's help to identify the person who shot a man in Sylmar in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent to the area of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a convenience store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fake cop kidnaps boy after hitting him with truck: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A man is accused of going on a bizarre crime spree in the San Fernando Valley – with one of the allegations including the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy riding his bike. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the teen was hit by a 2019...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD searching for suspect who allegedly killed 63-year-old in downtown apartment

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man they say killed a 63-year-old in downtown Los Angeles last month. Police say 63-year-old Gerld Aundre Burrell was killed overnight between June 18 and June 19. Officers responded to calls in the 500 block of San Pedro Street at 12:30 a.m. on June 19. When they arrived they found Burrell on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 arrested, Pasadena Target evacuated as part of homicide investigation

One person was arrested after Pasadena police evacuated a Target store as part of a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a home near the intersection of Mentor Avenue and Bell Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers arrived on scene […]
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Vacant House in Boyle Heights

A fire damaged a vacant house in Boyle Heights Thursday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 100 block of North Breed Street about 12:35 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in 22 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The cause of the fire was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

A man was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off the side of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount and went down an embankment. The crash was reported about 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Carlos Hernandez, 22, of Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Tesla on 91 Freeway

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a collision with a Tesla on the Riverside (91) Freeway, which was partially shut down because of the wreck. The fatality occurred about 4:45 a.m. on the eastbound 91 near Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Keith Ballantyne said that the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged for Suspected DUI Crash That Left 1 Dead

A 34-year-old man was charged with two felony counts Thursday on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one person and injured another. Austin George Jackson of Whitewater was charged with murder and driving under the influence causing great bodily injury with enhancements including engaging in violent conduct, using a weapon and having a concurrent sentence on other crimes.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Riverside Freeway Crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Riverside. The crash occurred at around 4:50 a.m. west of Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the identity of the fatally injured person was not immediately available. All eastbound freeway...
RIVERSIDE, CA

