Lincoln Heights Man Dies in Confrontation with Burglary Suspect

A 64-year-old man who died in a struggle with a would-be burglar inside his Lincoln Heights apartment was identified Tuesday, while a search continued for his assailant. Jose Mancia died in the confrontation that occurred about...

