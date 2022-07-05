ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear arrested

By KWQC Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Rock Island...

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. NICOLE GASPER, 39, 5’3”, 170 pounds, red hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
Quad Cities police report string of unlocked car thefts, highlight prevention measures

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Quad Cities law enforcement agencies are reminding residents to be more vigilant about locking their cars after a reported string of recent thefts. On Tuesday, July 5, the Rock Island Police Department made a Facebook post about the recent thefts in the area and common threads between them. Across the river, the Davenport Police Department echoed RIPD's message.
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal nearly four years after little boy drowns

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Hawk Newberry’s family is still fighting for the dock at Schwiebert park to be removed after the toddler fell off the dock and drowned. The incident happened on July 24, 2018. The boy’s body was later pulled from the river near Muscatine in August 2018. Hawk’s family says they have tried contacting the city to ask that the dock be taken down or have more safety features added.
1 injured in Davenport crash Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was injured in a crash in Davenport Wednesday, Davenport police said. Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the crash on Locust Street near Cedar Street, police said. According to officers on scene, a woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Lanes...
#Woman Wanted
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
Police seek suspect – seen later in the Quad Cities – who shot victim in hand

Kewanee Police seek a 19-year-old Kewanee man – seen later in the Quad Cities – who allegedly shot a victim in the hand and left him with a minor injury. About 7:30 pm. Thursday, Kewanee Police responded to a complaint of a fight in the 500 block of Franklin Street between two male individuals, a news release says.
Rock Island County is among other Illinois counties that ICC authorized $3 million for highway-rail crossing safety improvements

ROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - On June 23, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved three agreements authorizing $3 million in grade crossing protection funds. These funds are to help pay for the installment of automatic warning devices at eleven highway-rail grade crossings in Bureau, LaSalle, Putnam, and Rock Island counties.
Teen seriously injured in rural Knox County crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County teenager reportedly suffered the worst injuries in a crash in Knox County Monday morning. Illinois State Police say a car driven by Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg was northbound near the intersection of Illinois 97 and U.S. 150 in Knox County around 10:45 a.m., failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a car driven by a 36-year-old woman from Elmwood head on.
Princeton Man Brought in on Warrants

Failing to show up for a court date has bought a Princeton man some trouble. On Tuesday night, Bureau County Sheriff's deputies picked up 36-year-old Aaron Hubbard at the Princeton Bible Church for failing to answer to charges running from Violating an Order of Protection, to DUI, to Failing to Reduce Speed.
1 killed in rollover crash in Lee County

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
Muscatine man facing additional charges following arrest July 5

MUSCATINE, Iowa – A Muscatine man was arrested Tuesday (July 5) and is facing additional charges as a result of a continuing investigation by the Muscatine Police Department (MPD). John Robert West, 47, Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested by the MPD and charged with six counts of Sex Abuse 2nd...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Three New Deputies

Today we welcomed our three newest deputies- Brad Drews, Kennie Sparks and Robyn Carter to the CCSO!. Deputy Drews comes to the Sheriff’s Office with 4 years of law enforcement experience with the Camanche Police Department and 2 years prior as a Civilian Correctional Office and Reserve Deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents of Colona asked to conserve water

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
