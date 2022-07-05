CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear arrested

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Hawk Newberry’s family is still fighting for the dock at Schwiebert park to be removed after the toddler fell off the dock and drowned. The incident happened on July 24, 2018. The boy’s body was later pulled from the river near Muscatine in August 2018. Hawk’s family says they have tried contacting the city to ask that the dock be taken down or have more safety features added.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO