Forest Park gets cannabis craft grower, could get dispensary

Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.

2 DAYS AGO