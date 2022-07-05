ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park gets cannabis craft grower, could get dispensary

By Igor Studenkov
Forest Park Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree cannabis-related businesses recently received licenses to operate in Forest Park – and, according to Mayor Rory Hoskins, there is another party interested in opening a dispensary. Karuna Ventures received a cannabis infuser license in 2021, allowing it to extract oil from cannabis plants, put that oil in...

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 0

 

Forest Park Review

Amidei’s checklist

Forest Park still suffers from its inexplicable decision to stick with the obsolete commissioner form of government. Yes, we know, inside baseball. Who cares if the town has a city manager form of government, a commissioner form, or strong mayor form?. We’ve always cared because the form of government says...
FOREST PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Duke’s opens new drive-in Mokena

Duke’s Drive-In Mokena held its grand opening last month and a huge crowd of fans showed up to greet Bill Humphrey upon the return. Upwards of 100 cars packed the parking lot on June 17 behind the restaurant at 19990 S. LaGrange Road in Mokena and the adjoining parking lot of Belle Tire.
MOKENA, IL
foxwilmington.com

What Type of Community Is Highland Park, Illinois?

Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.
Forest Park Review

Council adopts measures to protect, manage trees

While Forest Park’s trees are in good shape overall, the Village of Forest Park Urban Forestry Management plan recommends removing eight trees as soon as possible and calls for the village to diversify its tree stock. The plan, which includes the full inventory of all trees on Forest Park’s...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Village rebids reservoir inspection due to prevailing wage laws

Forest Park’s village council agreed to cancel the village reservoir inspection and clean-up contract after the village realized that prevailing wage laws applied to this project. While the previous bidder, Liquid Engineering Corporation of Billings, Montana, was willing to pay a prevailing wage, the revised bid put the project...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Big Week | July 6-13

Monday, July 11, 1 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Stephanie Varga is a sequential author and illustrator who specializes in comics. She will teach 8th graders and high schoolers how to draw the human body. 7555 Jackson Blvd., Forest Park. FitzGerald’s Runners Club. Sunday, July 10, 10:30 a.m., FitzGerald’s...
FOREST PARK, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: More charges expected in Highland Park; Pritzker declares area disaster

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Cannabis Cultivation#Mint Il Llc
The US Sun

I saw goth Robert Crimo III scoping out Highland Park synagogue on the last day of Passover – I was instantly suspicious

THE suspected Highland Park shooter was spotted allegedly scoping out Highland Park synagogue on the last day of Passover - making one member "instantly suspicious." Marty Blumenthal exclusively told The Sun that he carefully monitored Robert Crimo III "casing out" the building - and in doing so, may have possibly thwarted another deadly incident.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Yardbarker

Chicago mayor wants dome at Soldier Field

The plan for the Bears to leave downtown Chicago and move to Arlington Heights feels like a done deal even though construction on a new stadium out in the suburbs hasn't broken ground yet. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is still trying to find ways to keep the team from leaving...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake Co 1AM

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

Meet Kalani Han, The Super Stylish Mailman Delighting Northwest Side Neighbors

ALBANY PARK — A rookie mail carrier is becoming a popular fixture along his Northwest Side route thanks to his distinctive attire. Kalani Han started working for the U.S. Postal Service in November, and he has already garnered attention for his signature pressed and creased Postal Service shirt and tuxedo stripe pants, an Italian silk necktie, eight-point hat and mid-century A. Hirsch watch. He carries a crisp handkerchief for good measure.
CHICAGO, IL

