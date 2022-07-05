Get up to $200 back on a new set of wheels during Tire Rack's summer sale

While we are never tired of saying how iconic the Porsche 911 is, there are a few models from the German brand that are just as epic. The Porsche 959 is, undoubtedly, one of them, and what makes this one even more special is that this one is owned by racing driver, Nick Heidfeld. The Porsche 959 was regarded as the most advanced supercar of its time when it debuted back in 1986, and this 1987 example recently benefited from the Porsche Classic treatment.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO