Evacuation order issued as firefighters battle wildfire in Cordelia
By Sharon Song
KTVU FOX 2
2 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Firefighters were battling a four alarm brush fire in Solano County on Tuesday, prompting residents in the area to evacuate. The fire broke out in the area of Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road in the Nelson Hill...
Scanner traffic indicates that a wildland fire is burning near Geyserville in Northern Sonoma County. The fire is located near the 40000 block of Wickersham Road in Geyserville. The latest reports from the Incident Commander describe the “Merlin Fire” as two acres in size burning in grass encroaching on timber....
(Olivehurst, CA) – A fire in Olivehurst late Saturday afternoon forced evacuations, destroyed 4 structures and damaged a power transmission line. The blaze was fought by 5 departments: Olivehurst, Linda, Wheatland, Yuba City & Sutter County – with evacuation and resident notification assistance from Marysville and Yuba City Police, the Sutter County Sheriff’s office and CHP Yuba-Sutter, led by the Yuba County Sheriff’s office.
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
Contra Costa Fire has reported multiple fires during the July 4th holiday on Monday night, several of which they said were caused by illegal fireworks. In the 9 o'clock hour, Con Fire said they had responded to 11 fires, including three which were known to have been caused by fireworks, the agency said.
(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
WOODLAND (CBS13) – Firefighters had a very busy day in Woodland on the Fourth of July, battling at least two fires that left homes with significant damage.
The first fire happened around 5 p.m. along the 900 block of Bourn Drive.
Woodland Fire says crews responded and found a residence quickly going up in flames. The home ended up being a total loss, firefighters say, but no injuries were reported and crews managed to stop the fire from spreading to any neighboring homes.
Overnight, firefighters also responded to a second-alarm duplex fire along the 800 block of Colby Court. This incident prompted a response not only from Woodland Fire, but also crews from Willow Oak Fire Protection District, City of Davis Fire and the UC Davis Fire Department.
Firefighters say they found a fully-involved roof and attic on fire when they arrived at this second incident.
The flames were quickly knocked down, but not before the home suffered some damage. It’s unclear if this home is a total loss, but crews were working on helping salvage the possessions of residents.
Exactly what started both fires is still under investigation.
JACKSON, Calif. - Beyond the damage to property and habitat that the Electra Fire is causing in the Sierra foothills, the Bay Area could also see consequences. The fire, which is burning about a 100 miles from the Bay Area, can impact power and water supplies for the region. Fire...
Accident in Winters Occurs When Pickup Crashes Into Putah Creek. An accident near Vacaville on July 3 occurred when a pickup carrying two teenagers returning from a quinceañera celebration the night before exited the roadway and ended up in Putah Creek in Winters. Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the call about the crash just after midnight near Canal Lane close to Lake Solano County Park.
LAFEYETTE (KRON) – It was a busy Fourth of July night and fire departments continue to be busy this morning. People warned about the dangers of illegal fireworks continued to light them up, causing dozens of fires across the Bay Area. Firefighters in Contra Costa County reported fighting 30...
Valley Springs, CA — There was a vegetation fire that ignited on Highway 12 near downtown Valley Springs last night that was determined to be caused by illegal fireworks, not the type labeled safe and sane. The forward progress was stopped at 1/2 acre, but it also spread to...
POINT REYES, Calif. - Emergency crews along with the quick action of bystanders helped rescue a person from a near drowning incident off Point Reyes in Marin County on Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations unit along with multiple agencies responded to...
MARTINEZ -- A grass fire in Martinez that came dangerously close to a gas station and petroleum tankers Tuesday was determined to have arson and police have arrested a suspect. The fire burned vegetation along the 3500 block of Pacheco Blvd. next to the Martinez Reservoir at around 3 p.m. The location borders a 7-Eleven gas station and a truck diesel filling station.
LAKE BERRYESSA, Calif. - A 35-year-old father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon, as he attempted to save his son, Napa County sheriff's officials said. Deputies were called to the Oak Shores area of the lake around 3 p.m., after witnesses said a man disappeared under the surface after trying to retrieve his son who had gone too far into the water.
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train...
MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Only one lane is open on southbound US-101 in Marin County as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol told KRON4. Lanes 1-4 were closed due to a vehicle collision near the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley. As of 9:16 a.m. all lanes have reopened. This is a developing story. […]
VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in an Amtrak train crash near Brentwood that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died last Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed...
ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A fire damaged a commercial structure in Arden-Arcade on Sunday.
According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews arrived at the building on the corner of Watt Avenue and Cody Way and attacked the fire, then searched for victims. The building, which suffered heavy fire damage, is known to be occupied by homeless people and has also had several fires burn there, the district says.
The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
