Evacuation order issued as firefighters battle wildfire in Cordelia

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Firefighters had a very busy day in Woodland on the Fourth of July, battling at least two fires that left homes with significant damage. The first fire happened around 5 p.m. along the 900 block of Bourn Drive. Woodland Fire says crews responded and found a residence quickly going up in flames. The home ended up being a total loss, firefighters say, but no injuries were reported and crews managed to stop the fire from spreading to any neighboring homes. Overnight, firefighters also responded to a second-alarm duplex fire along the 800 block of Colby Court. This incident prompted a response not only from Woodland Fire, but also crews from Willow Oak Fire Protection District, City of Davis Fire and the UC Davis Fire Department. Firefighters say they found a fully-involved roof and attic on fire when they arrived at this second incident. The flames were quickly knocked down, but not before the home suffered some damage. It’s unclear if this home is a total loss, but crews were working on helping salvage the possessions of residents. Exactly what started both fires is still under investigation.

2 DAYS AGO