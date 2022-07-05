Windhorst: LeBron James to watch Lakers' summer moves very closely

The big story concerning the Los Angeles Lakers is their ongoing efforts to essentially swap Russell Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

If it goes down, it will represent an immense upgrade for L.A. while almost single-handedly resurrecting its championship hopes. But the possibility of such a trade is exists within a larger and increasingly urgent context.

LeBron James has one year left on his contract, and he will be eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers in August. He has given the team no indication whether he intends to do so.

According to Brian Windhorst, whether James signs an extension may be contingent on what the Lakers do this offseason.

Many have accused James of putting his individual stats and goals ahead of team goals this past season. However, his alleged outsized influence on team personnel moves suggests a man who still wants to win another NBA championship.

If the Lakers fail to significantly improve their roster by the time the new season starts, James could very well start planning his exit strategy for next summer. At least, that has seemed to be his modus operandi during his final days with the Miami Heat and the last year or so of his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the other hand, there have been other reports that James will not leave L.A. because of his off-court interests in show business, which he couldn’t really pursue in any other market.