Maryland loosens gun law enforcement after Supreme Court ruling

By Maureen Breslin
 2 days ago
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Twitter Tuesday that police are to stop enforcing the “good and substantial reason” standard for wear and carry permits following the Supreme Court’s decision last month to strike down a New York state law putting restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons in public places.

Hogan said the court’s ruling meant the Maryland language would not hold up, adding that the provision overturned “is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law” when it comes to handgun permitting.

“In light of the ruling, and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits,” the Maryland governor added.

He defended the decision by saying that throughout his administration he has sought to protect gun rights, even while enacting “common sense measures” to keep guns from criminals and the mentally ill.

The New York and Maryland laws required concealed carry permit applicants to demonstrate a special need for a license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense.

In striking down the law, the court’s conservative six justices ruled that the so-called proper-cause requirement prevented “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”

The decision rendered laws in 12 other states, including Maryland, unconstitutional.

Hogan’s announcement comes amid a gun-violence wrought Fourth of July in America, as a Chicago suburb saw a mass shooting at a parade, which killed six and injured more than 30 people, and a shooting during a fireworks show in Philadelphia that injured two police officers.

The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
