SEQUIM, Wash. — Soup in the Alley, a new restaurant in Sequim, serves one thing:. "Just ramen,” said cook David Rivers. But that ramen does a lot of work. “Everything is pay it forward or pay it by donation," Rivers explained. "If you want to pay 20 dollars you can, if you can't afford anything and money is tight you can come here for free, it's totally on us.”

SEQUIM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO