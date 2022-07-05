Keir Starmer calls for Boris Johnson to resign because 'this Government is now collapsing' and backs a general election

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government is 'collapsing' and Boris Johnson is 'unfit to govern following the resignation of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

The Labour leader also confirmed he would support a general election if one were called soon.

He took to Twitter to say if the ministers 'had a shred of integrity' that 'they would have gone months ago'.

He continued: 'The British public will not be fooled. The Tory party is corrupted and changing one man won't fix that. Only a real change of government can give Britain the fresh start it needs.'

Shortly after he spoke to broadcasters, who asked if he would support an election if one were called in the next few weeks.

Sir Keir said: 'Yes. We need a fresh start for Britain. We need a change of government.

'This Government is collapsing, the Tory party is corrupted, and changing one man at the top of the Tory party won't make any difference, it won't fix the problems.

'Let's have a fresh start for Britain, let's have a real change of Government.'

Sir Keir continued: 'He is unfit to be Prime Minister. He is not fit to govern the country.

'That is dawning on many people across the Conservative party, but they have to reflect on that, that they have backed him for months and months and months.

'Resigning today means nothing against their complicity for all those months when they should have seen him for what he was, they knew who he was.

'We need a change of government.'

A change of Government would help to address the 'big issues' like the cost-of-living crisis, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said.

Asked by broadcasters if holding a general election during the cost-of-living crisis would be good for political stability, Sir Keir Starmer said: 'There is anything but political stability: This Government is collapsing and the Tory cabinet members have been backing Boris Johnson through this.

'The Tory party is corrupted and we need not just a change at the top of the Tory party, we need a change of Government, and a fresh start for our country so we can actually address those big issues that are undoubtedly there.'

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting posted: 'Javid and every Conservative MP knew who Boris Johnson was when they backed him only weeks ago.

'The problem isn't just Boris Johnson. It's the whole Conservative Party. They are out of ideas, out of steam and out of touch. They are unfit to govern.'

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: 'I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

'I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this Government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.'