Keir Starmer calls for Boris Johnson to resign because 'this Government is now collapsing' and backs a general election

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government is 'collapsing' and Boris Johnson is 'unfit to govern following the resignation of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

The Labour leader also confirmed he would support a general election if one were called soon.

He took to Twitter to say if the ministers 'had a shred of integrity' that 'they would have gone months ago'.

He continued: 'The British public will not be fooled. The Tory party is corrupted and changing one man won't fix that. Only a real change of government can give Britain the fresh start it needs.'

Shortly after he spoke to broadcasters, who asked if he would support an election if one were called in the next few weeks.

Sir Keir said: 'Yes. We need a fresh start for Britain. We need a change of government.

'This Government is collapsing, the Tory party is corrupted, and changing one man at the top of the Tory party won't make any difference, it won't fix the problems.

'Let's have a fresh start for Britain, let's have a real change of Government.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378hbc_0gVZCjj400
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he support a general election if called and said that Boris Johnson is 'unfit' to be Prime Minister
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkuqT_0gVZCjj400
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a huge leadership challenge as two of his top ministers resigned this evening

Sir Keir continued: 'He is unfit to be Prime Minister. He is not fit to govern the country.

'That is dawning on many people across the Conservative party, but they have to reflect on that, that they have backed him for months and months and months.

'Resigning today means nothing against their complicity for all those months when they should have seen him for what he was, they knew who he was.

'We need a change of government.'

A change of Government would help to address the 'big issues' like the cost-of-living crisis, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said.

Asked by broadcasters if holding a general election during the cost-of-living crisis would be good for political stability, Sir Keir Starmer said: 'There is anything but political stability: This Government is collapsing and the Tory cabinet members have been backing Boris Johnson through this.

'The Tory party is corrupted and we need not just a change at the top of the Tory party, we need a change of Government, and a fresh start for our country so we can actually address those big issues that are undoubtedly there.'

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting posted: 'Javid and every Conservative MP knew who Boris Johnson was when they backed him only weeks ago.

'The problem isn't just Boris Johnson. It's the whole Conservative Party. They are out of ideas, out of steam and out of touch. They are unfit to govern.'

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: 'I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

'I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this Government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.'

The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

Here is a list of all the departures from government that have occurred outside reshuffles since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated.There have been 50 departures as of 3pm on July 6 2022.The equivalent figure for the whole of Theresa May’s premiership was 52.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019, amid disagreements over Brexit.3. Amber Rudd, work and pensions...
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
Daily Mail

Putin stages nuclear drills with intercontinental missiles capable of hitting Britain after former president warned crisis could lead to 'the end of mankind'

Vladimir Putin has staged nuclear drills with his road-launched intercontinental Yars missiles in a forest in western Siberia. The 7,500-mile range of the missiles means they would be capable of striking Britain or anywhere in Europe. The test come just hours after Russia's former president and current head of the...
The Independent

Theresa May spotted dancing to Craig David at Henley Festival on day of Boris Johnson’s resignation

Theresa May has been spotted dancing during Craig David’s set at Henley Festival on the day of Boris Johnson’s resignation. In a video shared online by Glenn Campbell, political editor for BBC Scotland News, the former Prime Minister can be seen enjoying David’s performance at the event in Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire on the night of Thursday 7 July. Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson – who was May’s sucessor as Prime Minister in 2019 – resigned as Tory leader. He intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a...
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at ‘eccentric’ push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.He assembled a new-look Cabinet to replace the ministers who quit or were sacked since the political bloodbath began on Tuesday.While the Prime Minister was intent on showing he was still in charge – even if only temporarily – his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson promises no ‘major’ policy shifts in dying days in No 10, amid Tory alarm

Boris Johnson has bowed to cabinet pressure and promised no major policy shifts in his dying days in office, after Tory alarm at his two-month caretaker period.He pledged that “major changes of direction” – including tax cuts – should be left to his successor, even as he rejected demands to leave No 10 immediately.Within minutes of Mr Johnson confirming he will eventually step down, concern grew over what Dominic Cummings warned could be “carnage” to come.Sir John Major led demands for him to be forced out to avoid further damage to the country after what some Tory MPs called...
POLITICS
The Independent

Potential candidates for new prime minister as Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson’s resignation after haemorrhaging support among his ministers and MPs will fire the starting gun for a contest to replace him.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.Here are some of the potential frontrunners to be the new Tory leader, in alphabetical order:– Steve BakerProminent Brexiteer and former minister Steve Baker, a senior Tory backbencher, confirmed on Thursday that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.He told Times Radio that people are asking him to do it, and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ despite Tory calls for him to quit as PM

Boris Johnson defied calls to resign despite a fresh wave of ministerial resignations and signs that support on the Tory backbenches is ebbing away.At Prime Minister’s Questions Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 meant he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faced.His appearance in the Commons came after five more government ministers quit on Wednesday and criticism of Mr Johnson’s Tory leadership mounted.Tory Tim Loughton asked Mr Johnson in the Commons if there were “any circumstances” in which he should resign.The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet resignations: ‘End might be nigh’ for Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said “the end might be nigh” for the Prime Minister as his premiership hangs in the balance after the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers. Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s health secretary on Tuesday, sparking a fresh crisis in Downing Street, after the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher exploded.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s leadership in peril as Sunak and Javid quit

Boris Johnson faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary.The Prime Minister was battling to remain in No 10 as his handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher became the latest issue to raise questions over his judgment.A humiliating apology from the Prime Minister was unable to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and potential leadership rivals, with both writing incendiary resignation letters.The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last...
U.K.
