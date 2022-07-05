ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United outcast Andreas Pereira agrees to join Fulham after they agree a £10m deal with a 20% sell-on clause for the midfielder... who hasn't played for the Red Devils in nearly TWO years

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has agreed to move to Fulham in a £10m deal.

United have accepted Fulham's offer for £8m with £2m in add-ons and a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Pereira has become a forgotten man at Old Trafford having not played for the club for nearly two years, last featuring as a substitute in a last-16 Europa League win over LASK in the post-lockdown ties played in August 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNLDG_0gVZCfCA00
Manchester United's Andreas Pereira has spent 2022 on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo

Since then he has been out on loan at Lazio as well as Brazilian club Flamengo, and recently stated he wished to stay in his homeland.

He said: 'I'm not the one who decides - it's up to Man United. I would like to stay at Flamengo, but it's not in my hands. I'll see what's best for me and the club.

'I love Flamengo. We will soon speak and decide. My relationship between me and Flamengo has always been very good. This year was incredible for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vv85q_0gVZCfCA00
Pereira has not appeared for United since an August 2020 clash with LASK (above)

'If it doesn't work out, I'll always leave with my head held high. I love the club, I love Flamengo, I'm Flamengo. I will come back in the future.'

The 26-year-old has made 75 appearances for United in all competitions across his eight years at the club, scoring four goals, but has only spent four seasons at Old Trafford, with loans also at to Granada, Valencia.

The one-cap international has one year left on his Red Devils contract but is an outcast at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hL4F1_0gVZCfCA00
The forgotten midfielder though did feature in the team during pre-season last summer

Pereira will become Fulham's second major acquisition this summer having earlier in July completed the signing of Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon for £17.2million.

'I'm very glad to be here. It's a big opportunity for me, for my career, to play in what is - in my opinion - the best league in the world,' Palhinha said in an interview with FFCtv.

'I've signed with a great club. The club wanted me, and I chose the club, so I promise the fans that I will do my best, and I hope we can win so many things in this season.'

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo wants to quit Manchester United because of 'cocky, lazy younger players whose egos, unlike his, are writing cheques their performances don’t cash'

Piers Morgan has said that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United because they do not share his 'ferocious ambition'. It emerged last week that Ronaldo wanted to leave United this summer, with clubs including Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich said to be interested in his acquiring his services. The player wants to play out the final years of his career at the top of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Pereira
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest hone in on Bayern Munich left-back Omar Richards in £9m swoop after agreeing £17m fee with Liverpool for Welsh youngster Neco Williams amid Tottenham's interest in right-back Djed Spence

Nottingham Forest are finalising the £9million transfer of Bayern Munich left-back Omar Richards and have agreed a £17m fee with Liverpool for right-back Neco Williams. The former Reading full-back joined the German giants on a free transfer 12 months ago and is on the verge of a return to England, having notched 17 appearances in all competitions last campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Man United#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Europa League#Lask#Brazilian#Old Trafford
SPORTbible

Premier League Rival Exploring Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea, with the London club considering the possibility of poaching the Portuguese icon from Old Trafford. As the transfer window ramps up, Premier League rivals Chelsea have explored the opportunity of luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Departing Juventus player edges closer towards La Liga side

After ending his five-year collaboration with Juventus, Federico Bernardeschi has now embraced the free agents market. The winger failed to reach an agreement with the management over a renewal, and the two parties decided to part ways following a mostly underwhelming stint. Yesterday, we reported that two La Liga sides...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bid accepted as Man Utd agree deal with Premier League club

Over half a dozen Manchester United players have already left the club this summer in what is shaping up to be a major clearout by new boss Erik ten Hag. Six players have left on free transfers, with Dean Henderson’s move to Nottingham Forest on loan confirmed last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – PSG remains keen on Juventus youngster

Juventus has placed Moise Kean on the market even though he is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Everton. The striker struggled in his first season back at the club, and that has cast doubt over his long-term future in Turin. Juve can make his transfer permanent after...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Striker

Manchester United have entered the race with AFC Ajax to sign a striker from the Bundesliga, according to a report. The forward positions - particularly centrally - are an area where The Red Devils are short in at the moment and with the continued rumours regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's unhappiness, they could be looking to step up the search for a goal scorer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Matheus Nunes grew up in a favela in Brazil idolising Ronaldinho before working in a bakery as a teen in Portugal... so, who is the £43m-rated Sporting Lisbon star and Chelsea target that Guardiola called 'one of the best in the world' last season?

Portugal's ability to generate top-level players is unrivalled and now it is the turn of Matheus Nunes to be picked off the conveyor belt. Chelsea are reportedly ready to make an offer for the 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon star, who has also said to have caught the eye of Wolves' talent spotters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

468K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy