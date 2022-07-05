Dallas County Health Department offering COVID vaccine clinics

Free health screenings will be part of Perry County Community Fun Day on July 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Providers from Cahaba Medical Care - Marion will be present along with community leaders, local officials and others. Additionally there will be live entertainment, children's activities and free refreshments....
Selma Police Chief Kenta Ford will be a guest chef at a demonstration for healthy cooking at Edmundite Missions tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The demonstration will be led by Chef Latonyia Lawrence, who is director of the Bosco Nutrition Center. The event is free to the public...
(MONTGOMERY) – Attorney General Steve Marshall issued the following statement concerning the criminal record of the shooter responsible for taking the life of Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson, on June 30, 2022. “In the days since the death of Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson, my Office has...
The Marion-Perry County Library had several speakers as part of a summer reading program last week. Peter Edwards, Volunteer Fire Chief of Hamburg and his wife Elsa, and Eddie Dozier spoke to the children about fire safety and gave each child a bag full of goodies. Following that, Justice played...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama raised roughly $500 million from bond sales out of an anticipated $725 million. Despite the shortfall, Gov. Kay Ivey has said it’s a positive step forward, but others wonder if the plan is viable. Dana Sweeney is a statewide organizer for Alabama Appleseed’s Center for Law and Justice. He says […]
Edmundite Missions celebrates 85 years of meeting the needs of people in Selma and the surrounding communities. President & CEO Chad McEachern says the non-profit is preparing for the future. Even as it reflects on — and celebrates it’s past. “Eighty-five years to the day, Father Frank Casey...
Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Bibb County Sheriff Deputy Brad Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty on June 29. Johnson will be laid to rest Friday following a public visitation at the University of Montevallo Student Activity Center from 9 to 11:15 a.m. The funeral service will be held from noon until 1:30 p.m.
GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
The Dallas County School system is getting ready for the upcoming school year — under the leadership of a new superintendent. Superintendent Anthony Sampson is fired up about his new job. And he’s moving forward with a three point focus. He says student achievement is the number one priority and goal of public education.
Alabama River Chili Cookoff presented by Reliable Chevrolet GMC and Blackbelt Benefit Group will return on Oct. 20. Teams can register for the event by emailing info@bbgal.org. The cookoff takes place on 1122 Water Avenue in Selma from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ROCKFORD, Ala. – On Saturday, July 2, a Wetumpka man was placed under arrest on multiple charges after he was caught speeding through Rockford. Over the holiday weekend, Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy DeAndre Scott pulled over a vehicle after he clocked it going 94 miles per hour through the town.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged with capital murder following the death of a 2-year-old child. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder in the death of Lauren Haggard Jr. Coleman said the incident happened Tuesday around 2:40...
Https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial for a capital murder charge in Choctaw County. Thurman...
An Alabama murder suspect who escaped a county jail on Tuesday was recaptured Wednesday afternoon thanks for an anonymous caller who told police where she was located. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of escaped inmate Christina Lashay Thurman. She is no longer wanted by law enforcement.
A Selma man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of an illegally converted gun after leading police on a chase in 2019. According to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Danny Jermaine Walker, 32, refused to stop when Selma police officers attempted to pull him over for speeding.
Boating on the Alabama River — is a Fourth of July summertime tradition for a lot of people in Selma. “Selma’s lucky. We have one of the greatest natural resources in the whole state. And that’s the Alabama River,” said Ray Hogg. The Selma engineer says...
Montgomery police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent armed robbery at a business. According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers the incident occurred at the 1000 block of Ann Street in Montgomery on Tuesday, June 21. No other information has been released. Central Alabama Crimestoppers can...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is reacting to a story we reported on WSFA 12 News. MPD is investigating a shooting in north Montgomery that left a woman’s home riddled with bullets. The homeowner says she’s lucky to be alive and has no idea why...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery saw a rash of violence this Fourth of July weekend, including three homicides within 24 hours. Now the police department is speaking out about it. The three murders were all fatal shootings, with all three victims identified by police. Deagan Miller, 21, and Rufus McCants,...
The dead body that was discovered floating in the Alabama River in Dallas County last month has been identified, but how he got there remains unclear. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said the African-American man identified is Joseph Woods, 52, a Selma resident. Fulford said there’s “no cause of death at this time.”
Comments / 0