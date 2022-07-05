Dallas County Health Department offering COVID vaccine clinics

A Selma man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of an illegally converted gun after leading police on a chase in 2019. According to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Danny Jermaine Walker, 32, refused to stop when Selma police officers attempted to pull him over for speeding.

