Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Cinnamon

By Noah Holloway
 2 days ago

July 5th– Meet Cinnamon!

Cinnamon is a 5 year-old neutered male.

He has been here the longest out of most of the dogs here.

He is an energetic and super friendly dog.

He is a bit of a puller but he is still very obedient.

They say cinnamon goes good with most things so why not add him to your life.

If you’re interested in Cinnamon , you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

