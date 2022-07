ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: Tony White has been captured on July 5 by Richmond, Kentucky Highway Patrol, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. According to Kentucky State Police Post 7, White was arrested on I-75 south. He was pulled over because of the suspect BOLO for his vehicle according to troopers with KSP. KSP says he is now being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting an extradition trial.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO