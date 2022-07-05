ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Here’s where people in North Dakota are moving to most

By Stacker
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA (STACKER) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades.

In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in North Dakota are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from North Dakota in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#30. Virginia

– Moved from North Dakota to Virginia in 2019: 158
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to North Dakota in 2019: 302
— #49 most common destination from Virginia

#29. Kentucky

– Moved from North Dakota to Kentucky in 2019: 162
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to North Dakota in 2019: 0
— #49 most common destination from Kentucky

#28. Maryland

– Moved from North Dakota to Maryland in 2019: 173
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to North Dakota in 2019: 33
— #48 most common destination from Maryland

#27. Idaho

– Moved from North Dakota to Idaho in 2019: 179
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Idaho to North Dakota in 2019: 60
— #40 most common destination from Idaho

#26. Alaska

– Moved from North Dakota to Alaska in 2019: 187
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to North Dakota in 2019: 214
— #38 most common destination from Alaska

#25. New York

– Moved from North Dakota to New York in 2019: 247
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to North Dakota in 2019: 445
— #46 most common destination from New York

#24. Wyoming

– Moved from North Dakota to Wyoming in 2019: 265
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to North Dakota in 2019: 730
— #11 most common destination from Wyoming

#23. Mississippi

– Moved from North Dakota to Mississippi in 2019: 291
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to North Dakota in 2019: 0
— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

#22. Hawaii

– Moved from North Dakota to Hawaii in 2019: 302
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to North Dakota in 2019: 0
— #48 (tie) most common destination from Hawaii

#21. Oregon

– Moved from North Dakota to Oregon in 2019: 414
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to North Dakota in 2019: 253
— #43 most common destination from Oregon

#20. Illinois

– Moved from North Dakota to Illinois in 2019: 445
— 1.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to North Dakota in 2019: 451
— #45 most common destination from Illinois

#19. Kansas

– Moved from North Dakota to Kansas in 2019: 515
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to North Dakota in 2019: 292
— #36 most common destination from Kansas

#18. Nevada

– Moved from North Dakota to Nevada in 2019: 678
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to North Dakota in 2019: 270
— #39 most common destination from Nevada

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from North Dakota to Pennsylvania in 2019: 697
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to North Dakota in 2019: 19
— #50 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#16. California

– Moved from North Dakota to California in 2019: 710
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to North Dakota in 2019: 404
— #49 most common destination from California

#15. Michigan

– Moved from North Dakota to Michigan in 2019: 717
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to North Dakota in 2019: 1,015
— #28 most common destination from Michigan

#14. Montana

– Moved from North Dakota to Montana in 2019: 792
— 2.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to North Dakota in 2019: 1,660
— #8 most common destination from Montana

#13. Missouri

– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873
— 2.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050
— #25 most common destination from Missouri

#12. Washington

– Moved from North Dakota to Washington in 2019: 904
— 3.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to North Dakota in 2019: 1,759
— #29 most common destination from Washington

#11. Texas

– Moved from North Dakota to Texas in 2019: 944
— 3.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to North Dakota in 2019: 3,075
— #37 most common destination from Texas

#10. Nebraska

– Moved from North Dakota to Nebraska in 2019: 968
— 3.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to North Dakota in 2019: 288
— #33 most common destination from Nebraska

#9. South Carolina

– Moved from North Dakota to South Carolina in 2019: 971
— 3.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to North Dakota in 2019: 95
— #45 most common destination from South Carolina

#8. North Carolina

– Moved from North Dakota to North Carolina in 2019: 980
— 3.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to North Dakota in 2019: 134
— #48 most common destination from North Carolina

#7. Arizona

– Moved from North Dakota to Arizona in 2019: 1,012
— 3.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to North Dakota in 2019: 945
— #35 most common destination from Arizona

#6. South Dakota

– Moved from North Dakota to South Dakota in 2019: 1,218
— 4.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Dakota to North Dakota in 2019: 2,329
— #2 most common destination from South Dakota

#5. Florida

– Moved from North Dakota to Florida in 2019: 1,230
— 4.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to North Dakota in 2019: 1,168
— #45 most common destination from Florida

#4. Ohio

– Moved from North Dakota to Ohio in 2019: 1,354
— 4.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to North Dakota in 2019: 13
— #50 most common destination from Ohio

#3. Wisconsin

– Moved from North Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,369
— 4.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota in 2019: 313
— #37 most common destination from Wisconsin

#2. Colorado

– Moved from North Dakota to Colorado in 2019: 2,084
— 7.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to North Dakota in 2019: 585
— #45 most common destination from Colorado

#1. Minnesota

– Moved from North Dakota to Minnesota in 2019: 8,360
— 28.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to North Dakota in 2019: 13,506
— #2 most common destination from Minnesota

