2 charged after stealing from Randolph County business that gifted them vehicle, deputies say

By C. Allan
 2 days ago

BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after allegedly stealing from a business that purchased a vehicle for them in Randolph County.

Landon Jenkins

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, between the dates of May 7, 2021, and April 30, two individuals embezzled from a business in Beverly.

Naked man breaks into Shinnston home

Troopers were initially dispatched on March 26, to a business on Beverly Pike for a theft complaint, and when they arrived at TFSR, the owner stated that a “snap-on welder and a snap-on scanner had been taken from the shop,” and that he believed Landon Jenkins, 32, of Belington, took the items, troopers said.

When asked why he believed Jenkins would take the items, the victim stated that “Jenkins had previously made comments about the welder and had issues with his paychecks not being enough,” and the victim provided troopers with video footage, according to the complaint.

Cynthia Williams

The victim informed troopers that prior to the incident, on Feb. 22, he had purchased a 2014 Chevy Suburban for Jenkins and Cynthia Williams, 33, of Belington, “as a gift so they would stop using the company vehicle to transport their children,” troopers said.

On April 7, troopers made contact with Jenkins and Williams at Walmart and learned that Jenkins had used a company WEX card to purchase $79.09 in gas from Sheetz but was not authorized to do so, according to the complaint.

On April 29, the victim was informed that Jenkins and Williams “had been using the company credit cards and charge accounts to purchase car parts and merchandise for their personal use,” and the victim “found multiple charges for unauthorized items,” troopers said.

Man accused of soliciting a minor over Instagram

The fraudulent purchases made for Jenkins’s and Williams’s personal vehicles between the dates of Feb. 11 and April 30 totaled approximately $5,352.33, according to the complaint.

Jenkins and Williams have been charged with embezzlement. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.

