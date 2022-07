Submitted by Bellingham Food Bank, written by Ethan Hunger. …and 2 or 3 fewer toenails than I started with. That’s my plan for July 16th, as I set out to burn as many calories in one day as I can — and I’ll have a damn good time doing it. The path to get there began in a way that I imagine resonates with a lot of people in this town: the drive to push oneself, and the desire to make a difference. Sprinkle in the knowledge of how many families in our community are in need of help and you get my fundraiser: Hunger vs Hunger, a Bellingham Food Bank fundraiser.

