ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

State champion Pitt County among LLSWS teams

By Brian Bailey
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9Nms_0gVZAFVo00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series will open play on Aug. 9 at Stallings Stadium and Elm Street Park.

This year the international teams will be in town, and the tournament has been expanded to 12 teams with two new U.S. regions and the North Carolina state champions.

The locals will get a chance to shine on the big stage next month. Pitt County won the North Carolina State Championship and will open play in the Little League Softball World Series on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. against the West Regional champion.

Pitt County is taking the first part of this week off as a team and will reconvene on Thursday night for practice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Greenville taekwondo competitors compete, win in DC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Competitors from Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo, traveled to Washington, DC to compete in the 2022 Kukkiwon Cup Expo Taekwondo Tournament at Eagle Bank Arena at George Mason University. This tournament was a large event with competitors and guests from 25 countries and 39 states...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Seven ECU commits receive Composite ratings for 2023 class

More than half of East Carolina’s 2023 commitment list has been evaluated by the 247Sports staff and updated with 247Sports Composite scores. Seven players total - all six commitments from Georgia and one from Florida - have received 247Sports Composite ratings, making for the 66th-best class nationally as of Tuesday evening. The class is also currently ranked third in The American.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

AT&T boosts network speeds for Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, other NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. — AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in North Carolina got a big boost in wireless connectivity. Through the first half of this year, we’ve added 19 new cell towers in 16 counties to enhance the area’s coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

USS North Carolina sub holds change of command ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (WNCT) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam back on June 28. Cmdr. Tad Robbins, from Brazil, Ind., relieved Cmdr. Michael Fisher, from Sterling Heights, Mich. as commanding officer during the ceremony, which was held on the […]
MILITARY
WNCT

ECU baseball earns seventh straight AAC academic excellence award

GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the seventh-straight year, the East Carolina baseball team has received the American Athletic Conference Team Academic Excellence Award according to an announcement by the league office on Thursday morning. The Pirates, who sported a 3.47 cumulative grade point average for the 2021-22 academic year, have...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

See which ENC counties among highest earning in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in North Carolina using data...
POLITICS
WNCT

What’s the average commute in Greenville, other parts of ENC?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with record-high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Champions#Llsws#Nexstar Media Inc
wkml.com

Happy Bojangles Day! The North Carolina Restaurant That Changed History

July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Wayne County school cafeteria worker wins $25,000 a year for life

RALEIGH, N.C. – Martha Dixon of Goldsboro achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life. “This has always been my dream,” said Dixon on Wednesday as she collected her prize, “to be debt-free and able to help others.” Dixon’s […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU announces challenging 2022 volleyball schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A quartet of matches against Power Five opponents, as well as 13 home contests, help comprise the 2022 East Carolina volleyball schedule released in its entirety by school officials Tuesday. The Pirates are slated to face Atlantic Coast Conference opponents Duke, Virginia and Notre Dame, as...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Check out this fish story: Record-setting grouper caught off NC coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s no need to stretch the truth of this fish story. A fisherman reeled one in that set a state record. Maybe a world record, too. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries on Wednesday said it certified as a state record the 3-pound, 0.8-ounce Graysby Grouper caught by a South Carolina man off the Ocean Isle Beach shore on June 30.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Here’s where people in North Carolina are moving to most

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
POLITICS
WNCT

Living Local: Plymouth, Civil War history

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re continuing our Living Local series throughout July. We’re highlighting a different place in Eastern North Carolina every weekday during our afternoon newscasts. Plymouth has a fascinating history, including its role in the Civil War. Located on the Roanoke River, Plymouth features a lighthouse that represents a lot of history in […]
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Owner of Backstage Coffee speak about product, impact in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Backstage Coffee is ready for its grand debut. Mack Tewksbury, the owner of the coffee shop that’s set to open soon in Greenville, spoke about what she’s offering to the public, her history with coffee shops, and much more. Tewksbury hopes to be open in Farmers & Makers Market in September. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Organization recognizes National Park and Recreation Month

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month through a social media campaign. The July 2022 theme “We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation” recognizes all the staff dedicated to building communities through the power of parks and recreation. PCCSR is a partnership between the Pitt County […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New regulations announced for upcoming recreational flounder season

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – New flounder season regulations announced by the the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries will impact fishermen across the state. The recreational flounder season will be throughout the month of September. Anglers will now be limited to one fish per person per day. The restriction is meant to help recover […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy