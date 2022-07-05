ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

COVID-19 viral load up 630 percent in Houston-area wastewater

By Michael Murney
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago
The spike in coronavirus prevalence in Greater Houston's wastewater treatment facilities comes as Harris County surpasses 1 million confirmed confirmed COVID-19...

lukas peep
2d ago

yeah it's just a cold, it was always just a cold with a new scary name created to unite us against a common objective and reset the economy 🙄

fox26houston.com

Houston, Harris County hits new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON - Houston and Harris County have hit a new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the Houston Health Department, viral load testing at local wastewater treatment plants indicates the amount of Coronavirus is up 709% this week from the baseline testing rate established in July 2020. Last week, the number was at 636%.
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

