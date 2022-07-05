ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BWI-Marshall not greatly impacted by nationwide holiday travel woes

By Lowell Melser
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINTHICUM, Md. — Travel woes around the country haven't had a significant impact at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. BWI-Marshall reported a handful of flight cancellations and delays. But now that holiday travel wraps up, there are some delays and cancellations picking up once again. Lisa Amendola was...

www.wbaltv.com

Wbaltv.com

Burger chain with West Coast roots looks to expand in greater Baltimore

TOWSON, Md. — A burger restaurant with roots on the West Coast and one location already open in Towson has plans to expand in greater Baltimore. The Habit Burger Grill is looking for real estate in Baltimore's surrounding counties, the chain's chief development officer, Doug Branigan, said this week. In all, The Habit envisions building 10 to 15 new Baltimore-area restaurants in the coming years.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Lidl to open first Baltimore grocery store at Northwood Commons next week

The German grocery store chain Lidl will open its first Baltimore City store next week at Northwood Commons, joining at least 16 other locations throughout Maryland. The company will hold an open house event from 6-7 p.m. July 12, when shoppers can tour the store and sample products. Lidl representatives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Ice Cream Parlors Are Celebrating National Ice Cream Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — July is National Ice Cream Month. No, this isn’t something made up by dairy farmers. This directive comes from the top.  President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream month in 1984. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats 20 pounds of ice cream a year.  In 2021, the United States produced 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream. It’s an industry that has a $13.1 billion impact on the U.S. economy.  The Charmery in Hampden knows all about America’s love for ice cream. “It’s just pure happiness in a scoop,” said owner David Alima, the mastermind behind the creamy creations like Maryland Mud, Cheese and Crackers, and Old Bay Caramel.  “My approach to ice cream is kind of twofold,” Alima said. “Number one, I want everyone who comes in to be able to get a flavor they love and enjoy. The other thing is I want you to be able to look at the board and be like, ‘What? How does that work together?’”  So whether you like to get crazy or stick with the classics, grab some ice cream and celebrate national ice cream month. 
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County residents are reminded that the second scheduled bulk item collection day for single-family and town homes this year will be occurring sometime between July 8 and December 29. Residents received a postcard in December 2021 indicating their two specific collection dates for the year; residents can also find their scheduled bulk item collection days on the County’s … Continue reading "Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29" The post Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Storms leave damage behind in Bowie area, tornado warnings over

UPDATE (7:28 p.m.) -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled in Caroline County. UPDATE (7:09 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7:45 p.m. in Caroline County on Maryland's Eastern Shore. At 7:08 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Andrewsville, Delaware, to 7 miles...
BOWIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hot and humid as area braces for more afternoon thunderstorms

Meteorologist Tony Pann says it will continue to be hot and muggy on Wednesday as afternoon storms are expected to hit the area, especially areas south of the Baltimore area. Temps will top out in the high 80's but it will feel much hotter due to the humidity. The storms...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Longtime Cockeysville baker remembered for his kindness

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A longtime fixture in the Cockeysville community is being remembered for his kindness. George Simon, the patriarch of Simon's Bakery in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, died earlier this week at the age of 90. In 1962, Simon opened his first bakery on Taylor Avenue. Then, in...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
talbotspy.org

The Mid-Shore’s Lydia Woolever takes on the Bay Bridge

The Spy’s favorite Baltimore Magazine writer, the Mid-Shore’s very own Lydia Woolever, continues this month with her ongoing special stories about the Eastern Shore and the Chesapeake Bay. This time around, with the help of photographers Jay Fleming, Timothy Hyman, And Mike Morgan, Lydia takes on the complex...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Inner Harbor Hotels Prepare For Fourth Of July Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fireworks are back at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the pandemic began.  Restaurants, bars, and hotels are preparing for a very busy day.  The Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point is throwing a pool party.  “We’re going to do a dayside barbecue with a pool DJ and probably one of the best views we think to watch the fireworks here in Baltimore city,” Sagamore Pendry Baltimore General Manager Juan Webster said.  There will be a special menu, as well as the hotel’s staples, including lobster rolls, smash burgers, and delicious frozen cocktails.  “(We are) highlight(ing) some local flavors and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

AAA worker fatally struck by SUV on Route 50

BOWIE, Md. — A worker with AAA was fatally struck Tuesday night on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George's County. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, died at the scene in the westbound lanes of Route 50 near Collington Road in the Bowie area, according to Maryland State Police.
BOWIE, MD
BmoreArt Magazine

Queen’s Cruise: Baltimore Pride’s Nautical Drag Brunch in Photos

On Sunday, June 26, the Pride Center of Maryland presented Queens Cruise, a three hour boat ride which embarked from the Baltimore Inner Harbor at City Cruises. The event was full of cocktails, dollar bills, early Britney Spears, and rainbow-hued clothing, and featured inspired performances by Absolutely Dragulous Brunch, hosted by The Real Emerald Star with Chanel Belladonna, Lyric Bordeaux, and VV Majesty.
BALTIMORE, MD

