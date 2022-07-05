ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“Hot Shit” (feat. Lil Durk, Kanye West) - Cardi B

By editorial standards
NYLON
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B, Lil Durk, and Kanye brag about the finer...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Claps Back At ‘Headlines’ Around His ‘Kids’ On ‘Hot Sh-t’ With Cardi B

If Cardi B’s new song finally ushers in her sophomore album, it will definitely be some “Hot Sh-t.” Cardi dropped her entry for “song of the summer” on July 1, a track featuring verses from none other than Lil Durk and Kanye West. While listeners had to wait for the third verse to get to Ye, the Chicago native got personal on the bumpy track, produced by BanBwoi and Tay Keith.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Cardi B Reveals Kanye West Recorded His ‘Personal’ ‘Hot S–t’ Verse When He Was ‘All Over the Media’

Cardi B‘s first single in a year and a half, “Hot Shit,” dropped Friday (July 1), and features two fellow heavyweight guest rappers — Kanye West and Lil Durk. And now that the song has finally hit streaming services, the 29-year-old Grammy winner is opening up about how it’ll set her next projects into motion as well as how each of her collaborators ended up signing on to the project — at one point revealing that Kanye’s verse was created at a particularly rough point in his life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tay Keith
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kanye
Person
Cardi B
Fox News

Kanye West wants to build an American car made of foam

Kanye West is getting into the car business. The rapping entrepreneur has launched a new endeavor called Donda Industrial Design. The project will be headed up by footwear designer and longtime West collaborator, Steven Smith. Details have not been released, but an announcement provided to Complex included an intriguing product...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Came Up With "SKKN" Design

Kim Kardashian is one of the busiest figures in the fashion world right now, with her "SKIMS" clothing brand and "SKKN" skincare line gaining more notoriety and fame every day. In a recent Instagram video where she showed off the BTS creative process for SKKN, complete with mood boards and packaging models, Kim spoke about how her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West provided creative input for her brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Pushes Man For Disrespecting King Von, 6ix9ine Reacts

Lil Durk is fresh off of the release of 7220 (Deluxe), which will earn him an estimated boost of 75K units in sales this week. And while many have celebrated the project's release, a recent concert didn't necessarily go as smoothly as he'd likely want it. Footage emerged on Sunday of the rapper getting into a heated confrontation with a fan who was allegedly disrespectingKing Von. Durk scolds the individual before lightly shoving him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Reveals His Seven-Figure Performance Fee

Anyone looking to book Kanye West for a concert is going to have to cough up a pretty penny. Fans often wonder what rappers charge for features or concerts, and RapThoughtsDaily attempted to put together a list of artists’ performance fees and Kanye replied to the Instagram account correcting their $1 million severe low-ball.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

N.W.A Comeback: Dr. Dre Begs DJ Yella To Record New Music In What Could Be N.W.A's Highly-Anticipated Reunion

Dr. Dre is leading the charge for a reunion of N.W.A after 33 years. The Still D.R.E rapper sought out original member DJ Yella to record new music in May, Radar can reveal.It’s largely seen as the most significant step to a comeback for the hip hop royalty who haven’t performed together in more than three decades.But in a sensational, DJ Yella told Dr. Dre no and revealed he hasn’t recorded any new music since the funeral of Eazy-E, the Godfather of Gangsta, in 1995. “I just had this conversation with Dre, maybe a month and a half ago and...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued By Fashion Rental Service For $400K

The lawsuits continue to pile up at Kanye West’s desk. The latest, per TMZ, finds a clothing rental service suing Yeezy for allegedly renting an array of garments for a shoot in March 2020 but not returning over a dozen of the items. David Casavant Archive filed the suit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Shades ‘Clown’ Kanye West During Music Festival After Cutting Their Collab

Nicki Minaj had some strong words for her one-time friend and collaborator Kanye West during her set at Essence Festival on Friday, July 1. Before launching into the Kanye-track “Monster” (which was one of Nicki’s early career successes), she seemed to take aim at Ye, as her DJ played a portion of the track. “Hold up! A monster though! A monster though!” she said. “But we don’t f**k with clowns.”
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Chris Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Cochise and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Summer is officially here, so that means hip-hop is ready to ramp up with new music releases. This time, one of the most talented artists across multiple genres drops a project that many have been keeping their eyes on, and a masterful wordsmith from Chicago puts out his first LP in four years. Also, a Florida rhymer unleashes his sophomore album just as he's been announced as a 2022 XXL Freshman and much more.
HIP HOP
Complex

Dr. Dre Teases New Music While Talking to Busta Rhymes: ‘I Did 247 Songs During the Pandemic’

For those who are bold enough to question Dr. Dre’s worth ethic, the legendary producer isn’t shying away from revealing how many unreleased records he has in the vault. In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Dre opened up to Busta Rhymes about how much time he spent in the studio during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming he recorded a whopping 247 songs while in quarantine.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy